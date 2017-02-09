Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Blocked: Cher, Seth Rogen & More Stars Celebrate

REX/Shutterstock

A San Francisco-based appeals court denied Donald Trump’s request to restart his Muslim ban on Feb. 9 and Hollywood is celebrating! From Cher to Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and even Ben Stiller, see what the celebrities are saying about this latest political development.

In the immediate aftermath of the appeals court decision blocking Donald Trump‘s request to reinstate his highly controversial executive action on immigration… Twitter basically went full super nova. Angry voters and celebrities alike were shouting at the rooftops in response to the development, with our 70-year-old commander-in-chief kicking things off mere minutes after the news broke. In full caps, Donald let the world know how he felt, prompting quips from the likes of, to name a few: Cher, Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Rosie O’Donnell, Mia Farrow, and even Hillary Rodham Clinton.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore led the charge, helping explain the legal jargon that can be confusing to understand. As it stands, the President’s ban can not be enforced. Now, the case will have to make its way to the Supreme Court. Michael was retweeted and mentioned often, but he wasn’t the only famous person with an opinion.

A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

Appeals Court UNANIMOUSLY stuns So-Called President Trump, handing him an unequivocal defeat. Including the chief judge appointed by W. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

From former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to Ben Stiller and Judd Apatow, everyone seems to be pretty ok with the fact that the ban is currently at a standstill. You really need to read through the best responses we could find. Spoiler alert: there’s a Game of Thrones reference hidden in there for you. If anything, it’s well worth the grammar lesson you’ll get from Stephen Colbert. Our personal favorites comes from Cher, Billy Eichner, and, randomly, Dancing with The Stars host Tom Bergeron.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

trump LOST‼️

NUFF SAID🗽 — Cher (@cher) February 9, 2017

Captain's log: 21 days in. Our leader has somehow lost it & is losing it at the same time. I have patiently waited for this moment. Send hel https://t.co/OKdM9RIwwe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2017

truth stings – trump will be tried for treason #resist https://t.co/M73LJu4OxP — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Sir, this is two sentences. It shouldn't be a comma. It should be a period. #GrammarNeoNazi https://t.co/tFjqCzorH2 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 10, 2017

Does this dude not know that they literally just saw him in court? https://t.co/lT1tQv323O — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 9, 2017

We have had a solid and extensive vetting process for years. Compassion and security are not mutually exclusive. #WithRefugees https://t.co/FjXuZXxe74 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 10, 2017

The writers of the Constitution devised safeguards against dictatorial abuses of power https://t.co/52jxr9ZweW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2017

I'm reminded tonight of that old saying, "People who bankrupt casinos should be careful when rolling the dice." #ByeByeBan — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) February 10, 2017

Federal appeals court maintains suspension of Trump’s immigration order https://t.co/tPagk1Gg2a — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 10, 2017

⚡️ “Court rules against reinstating Donald Trump's travel ban”https://t.co/Xzu3JCYkc0 — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 10, 2017

finally a ray of sun in a dark sky! #resist https://t.co/zp9s9W2uLR — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 10, 2017

Oh shit— he is using caps! Someone explained the caps lock to our so called President baby. https://t.co/TyrhRT9fuu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 9, 2017

King Joffrey doesn't like to lose. https://t.co/rXvvNot7yq — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 10, 2017

BC UR NUTS https://t.co/3XtC3Dpqdc — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 9, 2017

