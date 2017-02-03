Nicki Minaj Shades Jennifer Lopez & Attacks Giuseppe Zanotti: See Angry Tweets

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to put famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti on blast for refusing to work with her, (despite the fact that he recently teamed up with both Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik on personal capsule collections), saying the brand’s ‘racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated’ — read all the Tweets right here.

Although Nicki Minaj, 34, has strutted and rapped about Giuseppe Zanotti‘s designs, (and even has a sneaker named after her), she is not happy with the designer, especially since he recently decided to team up with Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik yet “won’t” take calls from Nicki’s team. The rapper took to Twitter to air her grievances on Feb. 3 and it sounds like the recent collabs definitely left Nicki heated.

It all began when Nicki tweeted: “This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol.” She continued: ” I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo,” (referring to a custom pair of kicks she rocked in the mag’s October 2011 issue when she graced the cover).

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don’t care about the money. It’s just the disrespect. You’re not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

In case you aren’t up on Nicki’s latest drama in the footwear department, her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, Instagrammed a shot of a white platform Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker, (that the star has worn so often the designer named a version of the pair after her), with the caption: “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…” In “Pound The Alarm” Nicki even raps about the shoe: “Giuseppe Zanotti, my own sneaker.”

The brand has no comment regarding the situation, but it’s safe to say Nicki probably won’t be strutting in her Giuseppe’s anytime soon.

