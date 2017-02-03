Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Nicki Minaj Shades Jennifer Lopez & Attacks Giuseppe Zanotti: See Angry Tweets

Katrina_Mitzeliotis Fri, February 3, 2017 12:30pm EST by Katrina Mitzeliotis 2 Comments
View Gallery
90 Photos

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to put famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti on blast for refusing to work with her, (despite the fact that he recently teamed up with both Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik on personal capsule collections), saying the brand’s ‘racism and disrespect won’t be tolerated’ — read all the Tweets right here.

Although Nicki Minaj, 34, has strutted and rapped about Giuseppe Zanotti‘s designs, (and even has a sneaker named after her), she is not happy with the designer, especially since he recently decided to team up with Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik yet “won’t” take calls from Nicki’s team. The rapper took to Twitter to air her grievances on Feb. 3 and it sounds like the recent collabs definitely left Nicki heated.

 

See Zayn Malik’s Giuseppe Zanotti Collaboration

It all began when Nicki tweeted: “This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it’s ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won’t take our call. Lol.” She continued: ” I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo,” (referring to a custom pair of kicks she rocked in the mag’s October 2011 issue when she graced the cover).

In case you aren’t up on Nicki’s latest drama in the footwear department, her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, Instagrammed a shot of a white platform Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker, (that the star has worn so often the designer named a version of the pair after her), with the caption: “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…” In “Pound The Alarm” Nicki even raps about the shoe: “Giuseppe Zanotti, my own sneaker.”

The brand has no comment regarding the situation, but it’s safe to say Nicki probably won’t be strutting in her Giuseppe’s anytime soon.

More on Nicki Minaj & Giuseppe Zanotti:

Nicki Minaj Threatens Giuseppe Zanotti: Let's Fight Like Chris Brown & Soulja Boy
Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Capsule Collection: See The Stunning Shoes 
Nicki Minaj Flashes Underboob In Sexy Cutout Dress At 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' Premiere

ad