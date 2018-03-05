Meryl Streep Channeled The Fairy Godmother From ‘Shrek 2’ At The Oscars & Twitter Is Living

Wait, so Meryl Streep ISN’T the Fairy Godmother from ‘Shrek 2?’ Check out the side-by-side pics and try not to lose it over how much Meryl resembled the animated character at the 2018 Oscars!

Meryl Streep, 68, was obviously going to be one of the most important parts of the Academy Awards on March 4, but no one could have expected this. Yes, the iconic actress opted to wear a red Dior dress, and between that, the updo and her trademark glasses, Twitter has noticed that there was just a bit of Fairy Godmother-ing going on.

One screengrab of Meryl clapping at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA in particular has us laugh-choking, because, come on. Meryl looks like she’s starring in the live-action version of Shrek 2, and we are here for it. Say it with us: TWINS!

“Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek?” one fan tweeted. “Meryl streep out here looking like the fairy godmother from shrek 2,” another cackled. Others are calling for Meryl to cover Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out for a Hero,” which the evil Fairy Godmother, AKA Jennifer Saunders, famously sings in the Dreamworks film.

We like to think that somewhere, Meryl is sipping a cup of tea and having a good chuckle over her Twitter feed. See the best tweets about Meryl-the-Fairy-Godmother below, and catch up on the best moments from the 2018 Oscars here.

Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018

omg @Lindseykupfer pointed out that Meryl Streep looks like the Fairy Godmother from "Shrek 2" tonight and I may never recover pic.twitter.com/4Muw5Hta1C — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 5, 2018

meryl streep out here looking like the fairy godmother from shrek 2 #oscars pic.twitter.com/nOedcgCiom — j✨ (@whovianisms) March 5, 2018

meryl streep: “you know fairy godmother from shrek 2?” stylist: “say no more.” pic.twitter.com/1kGiX9mJH8 — Noelle Del Preto (@noelledelpreto) March 5, 2018

Meryl Streep looks like the fairy godmother from Shrek and I am ready for her big musical break. I NEED A HERO #Oscars #Oscars90 # pic.twitter.com/I7s9V2MHxP — Tiago Martins (@TiagoMartinsWeb) March 5, 2018

By the way, Meryl also did the shouting bit — yes, the one that launched one of the best memes of the century — again, but more on that here.