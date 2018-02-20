Daniel Craig Fans Baffled By James Bond’s Unrecognizable Face At The BAFTAS

Wait, that’s Daniel Craig? Really? Fans were incredibly confused by the ‘Spectre’ actor’s appearance at the 2018 BAFTAs, saying his face looked ‘plastic’ and ‘weird!’

James Bond has left fans shaken, not stirred. Daniel Craig will turn 50 on March 2, 2018 and fans were a bit shocked to see the actor look a bit different when he appeared at the 71st British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 18. While presenting the Best Film award, the actor who has played 007 since 2006’s Casino Royale seemed unrecognizable to views. Some accused him of going under the knife, saying his face looked “fresh.”

“Daniel Craig had a very important message for everyone at the BAFTAs,” one user named @argporter tweeted. “ ‘F*ck you. I am not a plastic man.’ ” Another said that his “frozen face will endure minimal … Eyefall.” Puns! So many puns. Mostly, everyone was just a bit confused over his look. There were a bunch of “OMGs” and confusion that Daniel didn’t look like the secret agent that has captured the hearts of fans for more than a decade. Some wondered why his cheeks looked “hamster-like,” considering he still had his chiseled jawline three years ago.

“His face looks swollen and unnatural,” Dr. David Jack, a Harley Street cosmetic doctor, told The Sun. “It could be a number of different things but the most obvious would be overdoing Botox and fillers. It looks as if he’s had a high dosage of Botox in his top and lower face as well as lots of fillers. When administering Botox for men, you have to be careful not to use too much.”

Of course, one person also pointed out the obvious: “There are ports that, over time, Daniel Craig is getting older. I’ve also heard that it no longer 2006,” a user by the name @Friend2Pudding tweeted. Also, it’s quite possible that the lighting was wrong. Just ask Kim Kardashian how important lighting is when it comes to making a person look glamorous. Comparing Daniel to how he looked twelve years ago, especially on “a professionally lit film,” as Friend2Pudding pointed out, is a bit unfair.

Will this new face keep fans away when he returns for Bond 25, the tentative (?) name for the 25th movie based off Ian Fleming’s work? Daniel confirmed he’s back as Bond, despite expressing his earlier disdain for playing 007 – once saying he’d rather “break this glass and slash my wrists” than reprise the role. When he hits the big screen, which face will grace audiences – his old one or this “fresh” one?

