Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Called Out For Being Too Critical Of Skaters At 2018 Olympics

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski just scored the gold medal for throwing shade. The commentating duo tore into skaters at the Olympics, which had some viewers upset

“There’s no one more judgmental than an ice skater,” Johnny Weir, 33, said at the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 8, and he wasn’t kidding. With Tara Lipinski, 35, joining him in NBC’s commentary booth, these two ice skating icons didn’t hold back. During the opening performances, these two called it as they saw it, especially during Nathan Chen’s fall in the men’s short program. The viewers who tuned in were turned off when they heard Tara and Johnny said.

Johnny said it was “the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen,” while Tara called the whole thing, “disastrous,” according to Huffington Post. Gasp! Figure skating commentators…having an opinion…on what they’re watching? Someone alert the press! Or, better yet, tell Twitter. Wait – too late. Fans flocked to the social media to express how they were not on-board with Johnny and Tara’s savage comments.

Perhaps the two got too into the Hunger Games vibe they were giving off with their wardrobes. Oh, fans clocked Johnny for his Caesar Flickerman-realness. “Does [this] mean the STAKES have been RAISED and this is a SKATE to the DEATH?! Don’t tell me no,” one person tweeted. Tara seemed to join in as well, but it was Johnny’s elevated pompadour that had many thinking they had tuned into Catching Fire – Part 2 by mistake.

"There's no one more judgmental than an ice skater" —Johnny Weir, effortlessly explaining why I love this sport — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) February 9, 2018

Get Tara Lipinski and Johnny Wier off the air. They are useless unprofessional and mean — Lori (@Mathyjen) February 9, 2018

ah, you must be watching tara lipinski and johnny weir they're so MEAN i can't deal — セリフ!!! ❄️ ⛸ (@seriftxt) February 9, 2018

Also Tara Lipinski's voice kinda get on my nerves and she's so negative??? Like I don't mean to hate but…#Olympics — Klefki Swaglord 💜myrrh came home💜 (@Skeletonklefki) February 9, 2018

#Olympics So annoyed with these team ice skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. A moment ago they were praising Nathan Chen as if he were a God and he makes a mistake (he is human) and now they are crucifying him. Opening ceremonies haven't even happened yet. — Dawn (@DawnGrpntblank) February 9, 2018

Am I the only one that finds Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir a touch harsh? "abysmal" "outrageous" "disaster" The slightest amount of empathy would be nice. #olympics #mensskating — Abbey (@abbeyinvermont) February 9, 2018

God. Can these announcers please stop getting down on Nathan? This poor kid. He’s 18. I’m sure he already feels bad enough. Let him be. #Olympics — Jennifer (@Jen_naaay) February 9, 2018

Does @JohnnyGWeir serving full Caesar Flickerman Hunger Games realness mean the STAKES have been RAISED and this is a SKATE to the DEATH?! Don’t tell me no. #Olympics 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dZbuObmH8C — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) February 9, 2018

This Tara Lipinski/ Johnny Weir commentary is savage. — meg (@meghanfeggan) February 9, 2018

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are savage and need to be commentating literally everything: awards shows, baseball games, church services, White House press conferences… #Olympics #nomercy — green_i_girl (@green_i_girl) February 9, 2018

How do we get Johnny Weir calling more sports? I need him on everything. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 9, 2018

NBC should send Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to cover White House press briefings. #Olympics — Ted Atkinson (@atkinson_ted) February 9, 2018

Though, people shouldn’t worry about Nathan. Yes, he was disappointed in his performance, but he decided to focus on the future than dwell on the past. “Honestly, just let myself down,” he said, per NBC Olympics. ” ‘Let the team down’ was the first thing I thought. Definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days. I definitely let the rest of the team down, so I feel bad in that regard. But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes…. No one wants to skate like that on Olympic ice. But it happens. Just take it and move on.” It sounds like nothing any commentator can say will stop Nathan from pursuing his dream of winning Olympic gold.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Should Johnny and Tara tune it down or should they be as savage — or honest — as possible?