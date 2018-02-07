John Perry Barlow Dies & Grateful Dead Fans Mourn The Music ‘Legend’

It’s a sad day for Deadheads. John Perry Barlow, lyricist for the Grateful Dead and tech pioneer, has passed away at 70.

Lyricist John Perry Barlow has passed away at the age of 70, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit he founded. He is best known for helping writing a number of Grateful Dead songs in the 1970s including “Looks Like Rain” and “Heaven Help the Fool.” However, he was also a poet and a fierce advocate for free expression in “cyperspace,” a term which he coined, according to the New York Daily News. Although the cause of death was not revealed, EFF did share that Barlow “passed away quietly in his sleep.”

“It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow’s vision and leadership,” EFF’s statement added. “He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance.” The organization was established to fight for civil liberties in the digital space. Head here to look back at the other celebrities we’ve lost thus far in 2018.

Since news first broke, fans and friends have shared their admiration for Barlow online. “This is crushing. John Perry Barlow was the pen behind so many Grateful Dead classics. Black Throated Wind, Estimated Prophet, Mexicali Blues, Music Never Stopped, Looks Like Rain. His partnership with @BobWeir was legendary,” one fan wrote on Twitter.” Another added: “I knew John Perry Barlow from the early days of Twitter, when the place was like a global coffee shop we all staggered into in the mornings. He was never less than kind, funny and warmly human. Good night, John.”

Our co-founder and inspiration, the great @JPBarlow, sadly passed away last night. Rest in power, Barlow. The internet will never be the same without you. https://t.co/FQj0prF0ag — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) February 7, 2018

RIP John Perry Barlow. Print out his "Principles of Adult Behavior" and stick it on your fridge pic.twitter.com/WODLaBGT8q — Jen Carlson (@jenist) February 7, 2018

RIP John Perry Barlow, who co-founded @EFF. His This American Life segment about falling in love at first sight is one of my favorites https://t.co/XodjgDhMSC — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) February 7, 2018

This is crushing. John Perry Barlow was the pen behind so many Grateful Dead classics. Black Throated Wind, Estimated Prophet, Mexicali Blues, Music Never Stopped, Looks Like Rain. His partnership with @BobWeir was legendary. https://t.co/og3P3cmc1j — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 7, 2018

"Nothing to tell now, let the words be yours, I'm done with mine." In Memoriam: @GratefulDead lyricist & Electronic Frontier Foundation co-founder John Perry Barlow has died at age 70 https://t.co/lURKZuq3l0 — JamBase (@JamBase) February 7, 2018

I knew John Perry Barlow from the early days of Twitter, when the place was like a global coffee shop we all staggered into in the mornings. He was never less than kind, funny and warmly human. Good night, John. https://t.co/nmHecKjiwu — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 7, 2018

HollywoodLifers, share your condolences for John’s friends and family in the comments section below.