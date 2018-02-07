Breaking News
Hollywood Life

John Perry Barlow Dies & Grateful Dead Fans Mourn The Music ‘Legend’

John Perry Barlow
REX/Shutterstock
Dennis Edwards attends the 26th Annual Heroes and Legends Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif26th Annual Heroes and Legends Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 27 Sep 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

It’s a sad day for Deadheads. John Perry Barlow, lyricist for the Grateful Dead and tech pioneer, has passed away at 70.

Lyricist John Perry Barlow has passed away at the age of 70, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit he founded. He is best known for helping writing a number of Grateful Dead songs in the 1970s including “Looks Like Rain” and “Heaven Help the Fool.” However, he was also a poet and a fierce advocate for free expression in “cyperspace,” a term which he coined, according to the New York Daily News. Although the cause of death was not revealed, EFF did share that Barlow “passed away quietly in his sleep.”

“It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow’s vision and leadership,” EFF’s statement added. “He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance.” The organization was established to fight for civil liberties in the digital space. Head here to look back at the other celebrities we’ve lost thus far in 2018.

Since news first broke, fans and friends have shared their admiration for Barlow online. “This is crushing. John Perry Barlow was the pen behind so many Grateful Dead classics. Black Throated Wind, Estimated Prophet, Mexicali Blues, Music Never Stopped, Looks Like Rain. His partnership with @BobWeir was legendary,” one fan wrote on Twitter.” Another added: “I knew John Perry Barlow from the early days of Twitter, when the place was like a global coffee shop we all staggered into in the mornings. He was never less than kind, funny and warmly human. Good night, John.”

HollywoodLifers, share your condolences for John’s friends and family in the comments section below.