Kylie Jenner Finally Confirms She Had Her Baby & Fans Go Wild — Insane Tweets

It’s official — Kylie Jenner had her baby and she confirmed the news for the FIRST time three days after giving birth! See fans epically freaking out over her big announcement.

Kylie Jenner, 20, confirmed her pregnancy at last on Feb. 4, 2018 via Instagram — and she waited until AFTER the little girl was born to do it! As a result, fans’ minds can finally rest easy, knowing once and for all that the reality star is FOR REAL a mother of a surely beautiful baby. Overwhelmed by the internet-breaking announcement, people took to Twitter to express their excitement over the news, and some of their reactions are just TOO good. But while some are relieved Kylie finally came clean, and others are excited to meet her baby, some are pissed it took the star so long to admit she was expecting. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

With her announcement, Kylie thanked the fans for being understanding about how private she’s been over the past few months, and explained that it was something she just wasn’t comfortable doing in front of the world. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she gushed on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

We’re sure Kylie feels like a weight has been lifted now that she’s being honest with her followers. After all, her pregnancy news first broke back in September, so she had been in hiding while dealing with the secret for months. We couldn’t be happier that she’s finally able to be open with the world! See the fan reaction below.

I can't believe that Kylie has already gave birth. I thought she is just announcing her pregnancy but she already has a daughter oh my god. — Lady Gaga (@KingLadyGaga) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner just admitted that she had a baby on February 1st and I can finally sleep peacefully thank you 😂😂😂😂 — nasty gal (@Jennball_) February 4, 2018

kylie jenner finally announced her pregnancy and i have never felt such a weight lifted off my shoulders. — Patricia Winkler (@pwinkler15) February 4, 2018

Kylie finally released her pregnancy and I. Am. SHAKING. — Katrina Stuart (@KatStuartMusic) February 4, 2018

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are YOU pumped Kylie finally revealed her pregnancy? What do you think of these hilarious tweets?