Mark Salling: Internet Torn Over The Apparent Suicide Of ‘Glee’ Star

Mark Salling is dead and fans don’t know how to feel. Unlike the heartbreak over Cory Monteith’s death, Mark’s child porn charges are making it hard for ‘Glee’ fans to mourn.

Mark Salling’s body was discovered near a riverbed in Sunland on Jan. 30. The 35-year-old died from an apparent suicide, supposedly from hanging himself (though the exact nature of the former Glee’s star demise wasn’t immediately known.) What was known is that Mark had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017, with prosecutors saying that he had 50,000 images of underage children involved in sexual acts. Because of such, Mark’s death was complicated for some. While his passing should have been mourned with the same level of sadness Glee fans felt over Cory Monteith‘s death, the child porn had obviously tarnished Mark’s legacy.

“I don’t know what to feel after finding out that Mark Salling has committed suicide,” one Twitter user said. “I loved him on Glee but after he [pled] guilty for child pornography, I lost all respect for him.” That pretty much sums up the reaction. People were sad that he was dead, but they weren’t heartbroken that he was gone. While Cory remains a sad spot for Glee fans everywhere, Mark’s death seems like it will always be a complicated event.

So ends Mark’s life and career. In the beginning, he had a few roles in movies like Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering and The Graveyard, but his big break came when he was cast as Noah Puckerman on Glee. Gleeks fondly remembered Mark for his time on the program, but that all changed after when he was arrested in 2015 and charged with possession of child pornography. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit raided his Sunland, California home. What they found were “more than a thousand images of child sexual exploitation” on his computer. Supposedly, one of Mark’s ex-girlfriends was the one who tipped off the cops, leading to this shocking discovery.

I don’t know what to feel after finding out that Mark Salling has committed suicide. I loved him on Glee but after he was found guilty for child pornography, I lost all respect for him — Nadia (@nadmahmoud) January 30, 2018

idk how to feel about this Mark Salling thing …….. like .. its sad but also he's fucking SCUM so — emington. (@ttimmytea) January 30, 2018

We should respect him for all the good things he has done and forgive all the bad ones. RIP Mark Salling — MUPOTOON (@MUPOTOON) January 30, 2018

well byebye mark salling — jen (@controlvato) January 30, 2018

Rip Mark Salling…. 😭😭😭😭😭 such a funny guy on glee, he made everyone laugh. Even when I saw him in person he made people smile. Going to miss you lots. pic.twitter.com/996GFj3SJD — patricia realmuto (@patriciarealmut) January 30, 2018

mark salling was a pedophile. i don't give a shit about him. — farra (@farraregui) January 30, 2018

Though he initially pleaded not guilty, he finally owned up to the charges in October 2017. He and his legal team reached a plea agreement, one that would have seen him serve between 4 to 7 years in prison. He would also have to register as a sex offender and wouldn’t be allowed to interact with anyone under the age of 18. On top of that, Mark would be on the hook for $50,000 to each of his victims as part of restitution. In addition to the child porn charges, Mark was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in 2012. She claims he didn’t stop when she told him to and allegedly forced himself on her. The case was ultimately thrown out because of lack of evidence and that she waited too long to report it.

