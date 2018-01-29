Rihanna’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ Grammys Performance Inspires The Best & Most Hilarious Meme

Rihanna’s energetic performance of ‘Wild Thoughts’ at the 2018 Grammy Awards is sparking a pretty funny meme! See the fan tweets.

Rihanna, 29, had all of Madison Square Garden on its feet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 with a little help from DJ Khaled, 42, and Bryson Tiller. Naturally, the “Wild Thoughts” performance is causing a Twitter commotion — and its very own meme!

Yes, fans are reposting the same GIF of Rihanna going “wild” during the performance, and adding their own relatable anecdotes. “When bae bakes the mozzarella sticks instead of microwaving them,” one fan joked. “Me when my pizza arrives,” another wrote. Yep, we’ve all made the face Rihanna is making here! Too good.

On top of her stunning performance of “Wild Thoughts,” Rihanna also took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” with Kendrick Lamar. They shared an iconic “sup” moment on stage while Kendrick made the acceptance speech — watch it above! Catch up on more highlights from the 2018 Grammy Awards here.

Check out the best tweets about RiRi letting loose at the Grammys:

When she hungry and finally get some food pic.twitter.com/FHqbnMRQSw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

When bae bakes the mozzarella sticks instead of microwaving them pic.twitter.com/mMeDA0iTYB — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

When your auntie tells you that you don’t know nothing about that dance #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2quKpUFSJO — william. (@willtbh) January 29, 2018

Me when my pizza arrives pic.twitter.com/kUHdlBjC5h — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 29, 2018

Finally, Ri was also spotted celebrating her successful evening with boyfriend Hassan Jameel at 1Oak Nightclub in New York City. She changed out of her sexy leather Grammys look and into an equally hot metallic silver gown, and partied into the early Monday morning! It’s been about seven months since she and Hassan were seen together in public, and fans are thrilled that the couple is still going strong.

