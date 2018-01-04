‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood May Have Revealed Her Baby’s Name — Love Or Loathe It?

Looks like Amber Portwood let her unborn son’s name slip on Twitter, and of course fans caught it right away! See her tweet here and tell us if you’re surprised by her choice.

Taking to Twitter on Jan. 2, Amber Portwood, 27, seems to have revealed the name of her unborn baby boy! The Teen Mom OG star is expecting her second child, first with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and if the name Amber dropped truly is the chosen one, we are not at all surprised. After all, the moniker’s super cute and traditional and totally fits in with the name Amber chose for her daughter Leah, 9. Even better, she mentioned the name while having a sweet convo with her brother! Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

It all started when Amber’s brother, Shawn Portwood, shared a sneak-peek of a gift that he made for his tiny nephew. He tweeted a photo and a message to Amber that read, “I finally completed your gift. However I’m not going to show it to you so you’ll see it tomorrow. I will send you this though.” In the pic, a green background can be seen with what appears to be an American flag sticker on it. Written in black ink are the words, “proudly made in the USA” and “1/1″ uncle bubby.”

In response, Amber gushed, “Awe Bubby I can’t wait!!” and added, “I’m sure little James will love it!” Fans spotted the presumed baby’s name right away, and of course had to ask for confirmation. “Is that the baby’s name?” one commenter wrote. While Amber hasn’t officially confirmed yet, it does look like James is the chosen name for her little boy. SO cute!

Awe Bubby I can't wait!! I'm sure little James will love it!🤗 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) January 3, 2018

News of Amber’s second pregnancy broke in November, and just a month later, she announced she was having a boy. “Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she captioned an Instagram image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it. We’re so excited for these two and can’t wait to find out more about their little man!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you like the name “James” for Amber and Andrew’s son? Are you surprised she may have let the name slip over Twitter?