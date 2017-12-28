K-Pop Band Miss A Breaks Up Just Before New Year’s: Why Fans Totally Saw It Coming

Say it ain’t so! South Korean girl group Miss A has disbanded after seven years, and while some fans are devastated, others aren’t surprised in the least. Here’s why they’ve split!

Beloved K-pop group Miss A (Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy) has officially broken up, the band’s company JYP Entertainment confirmed on Dec. 27. It’s definitely a bummer, but here’s the thing: fans aren’t shocked at all!

While Fei renewed her contract in May 2016, and Suzy in August 2017, Jia left the company in May 2016 after her contract expired, and Min did the same in April 2017. Then, once news broke that Min left the band in November, many fans were led to believe that an official disbandment was inevitable!

“Not a surprise. Knew this since the day @Mengjia0203 left the label,” one fan tweeted of the “Bad Girl Good Girl” hitmakers. “I feel missA’s disbandment was kind of obvious, but it’s still sad and i’ll miss them a lot,” another wrote.

Others, while still not surprised, definitely didn’t take the news as well. “Already saw this coming… but still it hurts sooooo damn much!!!!” one fan weeped. “Though it was obvious, I actually had this tiny little piece in my heart that had hoped for at least one last comeback b4 they disband…”

In case you’re wondering, Fei is reportedly pursuing her solo career, while Suzy has become an actress.

Check out more fan reactions:

Not a surprise. Knew this since the day @Mengjia0203 left the label. They were very good & a lot of they're songs are good. Still love my Fei Fei @missA_fei so so much though. ;) https://t.co/vWd6WxrXbQ — Eric Phan 藩田 (@OnePrince93) December 27, 2017

i feel missA's disbandment was kind of obvious, but it's still sad and i'll miss them a lot. but i'm also excited to see what they all do next. — BIGSTAR ENTHUSIAST. (@evrybdysuniq) December 27, 2017

Already saw this coming… but still it hurts sooooo damn much!!!! 💔💔😭😭HUHUHUHUHU!!!! Though it was obvious, I actually had this tiny little piece in my heart that had hoped for atleast one last comeback b4 they disband… but… 😭😭😭😭😭HUHUHUHUHU!!💔💔💔💔 #missA https://t.co/alJjF9uUct — huurzin🌷 (@harzenjoy_228) December 28, 2017

The past year hasn’t been great for K-pop girl groups — 4Minute, 2NE1, Kara, Sistar and Wonder Girls also broke up recently.

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Miss A has split up? Did you see it coming? Tell us what you think!