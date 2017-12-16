Alyssa Milano Slams Matt Damon Over Sexual Misconduct Comments: Here’s Why We’re ‘Outraged’

Matt Damon lit a fire when he suggested some types of sexual harassment and abuse aren’t as bad as others. Now actress Alyssa Milano is coming for him.

Matt Damon, 47, had the absolute gall to Mansplain the epidemic of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood during ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers. Now he’s getting an earful from actresses explaining why what he said was so insulting. He tried to say that things like being groped on the butt wasn’t as bad as rape and that the behavior shouldn’t be lumped together. Alyssa Milano, 44, is among those explaining to him why what he said was so mind-bogglingly offensive.”Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro,” she began her Twitter rant to him on Dec. 15. “We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous,” she wrote.

“I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny,” she continued. “We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.”

“There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer,” she said referring to his comments that not all sexual abuse and harassment should be treated equally. “I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” he told Travers. “And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” Umm, WRONG! Thank goodness there are people like Alyssa to help point that out.

# MeToo," she finished her missive. Plenty of folks are pissed at Matt's comments when he said that rape was criminal behavior but that things like what comedian Louis CK allegedly did — whipping out his penis and forcing women to watch him masturbate — was just "other stuff" that was "just kind of shameful and gross." WTF?! "Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers.

The Charmed star isn’t the only actress to publicly call out Matt on his boorish comments. Onetime girlfriend Minnie Driver , 47, tweeted “God God, SERIOUSLY? There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape as an excuse or worse – our problem.” AMEN ladies!