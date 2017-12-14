Twitter Trolls Donald Trump & Melania For Their Barron-Less Christmas Photo

#WheresBarron? — That’s the question that’s flooding Twitter as online goers are trolling the Trump family for debuting a Christmas card without their 11-year-old son! See the wild reactions!

Melania Trump, 47, took to Twitter on December 14 to reveal the official holiday card from the White House featuring her and President Donald Trump, 71, and… that’s it. Their son, Barron, 11, was nowhere to be found, and Twitter took notice. Soon after the card was posted, tweets poured in about Barron’s absence and needless to say, Twitter had a field day with the new photo. Check out some of the trolling tweets, below. Click here to see photos of Barron.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” introduction to the card read. “POTUS & FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.” The official White House photo was taken by Andrea Hanks. Melania wore a sleeveless, long, black dress in the photo, with pointed black stilettos; While Donald wore a black tuxedo with a matching bowtie. The smiling pair — who even held hands in the shot — stood in front of the White House double doors, where two Christmas trees, decorated with white snow stood on each side.

Prior to the photo, the White House debuted a video of Melania decorating the property for the holidays in late November. In the video, Melania walked through the White House, dressed in a grey sweater and black pants, as she decorates the trees, gazes at the lights, prepares festive wreaths, and over looks the making of holiday cookies. The White House also released photos of Melania debuting the decorations. Melania put her own flare into this year’s holiday decorations with over 150 volunteers covering the White House with more than 18,000 lights.

Twitter users poked fun at the Barron-less photo, with one person comparing him to Macaulay Culkin, 37, in Home Alone. While others just used the new hashtag, “Where’s Barron”. Scroll down for more reactions!

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

"This Christmas…Barron Trump is HOME ALONE!" https://t.co/6Koq0c2cBY — Jason Avant (@PetCobra) December 14, 2017

