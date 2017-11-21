This ‘Makeup Free’ Doll Is The Stuff Of Nightmares & All Anyone Is Talking About

Warning: you won’t be able to unsee this one. A grandfather cleaned his granddaughter’s doll but accidentally wiped away all of the face makeup, thereby creating a monster. See the terrifying/hilarious pic!

It all started when Twitter user @TashP351 shared a “before & after” photo of her daughter’s doll on Nov. 14. “When your dad tries to clean up your daughters Girls World with white spirit, but it completely takes the eyes out so he sticks some on from a magazine,” she captioned the pic, referring to a type of paint thinner. (The “before” photo is actually that of a Bratz Styling Head Chloe doll, not a Girls World doll, but that is hardly the issue at hand.) We’ll just be over here screaming at the horror of the “after” photo.

As expected, the Twittersphere is using the opportunity to post other before-and-after memes, and relate the catastrophe to their own lives. “Pretty close resemblance to me waking up after a night out,” @AlyshaHobson wrote. “Wait that’s me,” another user said.

Others focused on the simple fact that the “after” photo is literally the most horrifying thing ever. “The lack of brows are super creeping me out right now,” one person replied. “The only logical course of action…I would have killed it with fire,” @lytaylor120487 declared. Same.

Check out the best reactions to the Doll From Hell below, and be sure to sleep with one eye open tonight, because this thing might just come for us all.

