Selena Gomez Likes Picture Of The Weeknd After Justin Bieber Reunion & Fans Are Torn

The Weeknd Selena Gomez
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.

OMG! Selena Gomez just liked one of her ex The Weeknd’s pics after rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber and fans are absolutely losing their minds! Here’s all the details!

Let’s face it, Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, newfound relationship is moving fast! One minute she and The Weeknd, 27, were getting a puppy together and going strong, the next minute she’s dropped the crooner to return to her ex! Perhaps things are moving a little TOO fast for the songstress? On Nov. 9, Selena liked one of The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) pics, immediately sending her fans into hysterics! Head her for more pics of Selena!

“Happy birthday my brother,” Abel captioned a photo of himself and rapper French Montana, 33, while out partying. “Tonight gets hazyyyy.” Nothing out of the ordinary here, until Selena liked the image! Afterwards an endless flood of comments poured in from fans and critics over her nod to the pic. The comments range from touched to downright angry with Selena for what she did to Abel, and then deciding to like his photo after!

“How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,” one wrote. “Selena lost something amazing in her life, no ones better then @theweeknd,” another chimed in. “Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,” yet another added. “You get our feelings mixed up.” These fans are pissed! Others enjoyed seeing the gesture. “Awwwe sel liked,” wrote one. “Dude she’s playing games,” one skeptical user commented.

happy birthday my brother @frenchmontana . tonight gets hazyyyy

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Selena toying with Abel? Are you offended by her liking the pic? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!