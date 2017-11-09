Selena Gomez Likes Picture Of The Weeknd After Justin Bieber Reunion & Fans Are Torn

OMG! Selena Gomez just liked one of her ex The Weeknd’s pics after rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber and fans are absolutely losing their minds! Here’s all the details!

Let’s face it, Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, newfound relationship is moving fast! One minute she and The Weeknd, 27, were getting a puppy together and going strong, the next minute she’s dropped the crooner to return to her ex! Perhaps things are moving a little TOO fast for the songstress? On Nov. 9, Selena liked one of The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) pics, immediately sending her fans into hysterics! Head her for more pics of Selena!

“Happy birthday my brother,” Abel captioned a photo of himself and rapper French Montana, 33, while out partying. “Tonight gets hazyyyy.” Nothing out of the ordinary here, until Selena liked the image! Afterwards an endless flood of comments poured in from fans and critics over her nod to the pic. The comments range from touched to downright angry with Selena for what she did to Abel, and then deciding to like his photo after!

“How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,” one wrote. “Selena lost something amazing in her life, no ones better then @theweeknd,” another chimed in. “Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,” yet another added. “You get our feelings mixed up.” These fans are pissed! Others enjoyed seeing the gesture. “Awwwe sel liked,” wrote one. “Dude she’s playing games,” one skeptical user commented.

happy birthday my brother @frenchmontana . tonight gets hazyyyy A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Selena toying with Abel? Are you offended by her liking the pic? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!