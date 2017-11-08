Sammy Sosa: New Pics Show MLB Legend More Light Skinned Than Ever & Fans Freaking Out

Is that really you Sammy Sosa? The MLB legend is looking more ‘white’ than ever in new pics showing off his dramatically lightened skin. We’ve got the photos and baseball fans’ shocked reactions.

This is pretty trippy! Sammy Sosa, 48, shocked fans back in July when ESPN aired an interview with the former Chicago Cubs slugger where his skin was so light and pink that it matched his coral suit. He looked nothing like he did back in his playing days with his naturally dark Dominican complexion. Now he’s resurfaced with even lighter skin than he had last summer! In shocking new photos, he is literally unrecognizable as his former self, as his skin color is nearly white! He was snapped on a street in London recently, leaning against a lamp-post and doing the dab and he is SO light that it has fans completely freaking out.

Sammy admitted to bleaching his skin in the past, but it looks like things have gotten completely out of hand. He told Univision’s Primer Impacto back in 2009 that, “It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin tone. It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.” He added, “What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson,” he noted.

Umm Sammy, there are plenty of creams that soften the skin without completely bleaching it white! He already freaked fans out enough with his ESPN interview where people mocked his skin for being the color of Pepto Bismol or strawberry ice cream, he simply that pink. Now away from professional lighting, he looks like just your average white guy. That has fans taking to Twitter in droves baffled by his shocking new appearance…as well as the fact that in 2017 he’s still dabbing!

