Ludacris & T.I. Fans Are Sparring On Twitter Over Who Is Better, But No One Can Figure Out Why

Is this real life? Twitter threatened to explode on Nov. 6, as hip-hop fans were locked in a vicious argument over the better rapper: T.I. or Ludacris? While many defended their fave, some fans were wondering — why are we fighting?

This is an actual thing that scientific researchers will be studying for eons. Forget trying to figure out the origin of the Big Bang or discovering the missing link. Scientists will be scratching their collective brains as to finding out why Twitter decided to pit Ludacris’s discography against that of T.I.’s on Nov. 6. It is unknown who said Luda, 40, was better than Tip, 37, or if someone suggested “Bring ‘Em Out” was more of a banger than “Stand Up.” No matter who started it, Twitter nearly tore in half (well, not really) as fans took sides.

“If you think Ludacris [is] better than T.I., block me,” one user tweeted, while some say that they had “no tolerance for Ludacris slander.” Others tried to find a reasonable middle ground, with one going “TI can go. Ludacris is awful but he has bangers.” Well, that’s sorta of saying that there are good hits on both sides. While the debate raged on, some users were just confused as to why the Luda vs. Tip debate was an actual Twitter trending topic. Tip and Luda, by the way, haven’t said anything about this on Twitter.

While for some, this seems like a random pairing, Tip and Ludacris have had some serious beef in the past. The two were already rivals when former G-Unit artist Young Buck, 36, asked them to guest on his 2004 track, “Stomp.” T.I. recorded a line, “And me getting beat down / that’s ludicrous,” which was fine with Luda. However, T.I.’s company wanted Ludacris to re-record his verse on the track. When Luda refused, T.I. backed out and replaced T.I. on the album version of the track, per MTV.

This Ludacris/T.I. debate is kinda hard. Luda first 4 or 5 albums was filled with nothing but bangers — Henry (@DeionGottaSTFU) November 6, 2017

Ludacris is a Witty Rapper, T.I. isn’t. Overall, discography, music, everything but WIT.. T.I. is the wayyyy better choice. https://t.co/iwvVYePhKj — Yac House P (@PhillyTheBoss) November 6, 2017

No way in hell does Ludacris have a better discography than T.I and I will put all you niggas in the cobra clutch over it — Milds and Henn Dawg (@ProSef_) November 6, 2017

Ludacris is better than T.I period — 黒人 (@MangekyoDreamin) November 6, 2017

Why is there a Luda vs T.I. debate on my tl? pic.twitter.com/Gl0Y0lZAfz — DKT (@darleneturner53) November 6, 2017

I don't know whats going on with this Luda over T.I. convo but I dont want nothing to do with it. Ya'll Monday'ing — Toe Thighsman 🇵🇦🐎 (@NSR_03) November 6, 2017

ludacris v TI?? there's only one right answer — hunter irving (@WinonaDicaprio) November 6, 2017

Why is there a Ludacris vs T.I. debate right now? — Coop 📿 (@CoopMurcielago) November 6, 2017

The bad blood between these two came to blows – literally – when T.I. got into a scuffle with Luda’s manager Chaka Zulu in the face in 2007, according to MTV. The two got into it at a “Make It Happen” luncheon at the Sunset Tower Hotel in California. Chaka and T.I. said the issues were “resolved” between them, and Tip seemed to squash the beef with Luda in 2008. In fact, they were featured on each other’s albums that year. So, why are people debating about who’s better nearly a decade later?

