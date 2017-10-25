Heather Lind: Actor Supports Her Sexual Assault Claim Against George H.W. Bush: ‘It’s True’

When Heather Lind alleged George H.W. Bush inappropriately touched her, she also claimed other actors who were there, knew what happened. Now, one of them is backing her story and you may recognize him…

Kevin McNally, 61, has come forward to support Heather Lind, 34, and her claim that former president George H.W. Bush, 93, inappropriately touched her four years ago. The actor, who co-starred alongside Lind in AMC’s Washington Spies, tweeted on Oct. 25 that the “horrible event… is true.” His support for Lind comes just 24 hours after she posted and then deleted her own “MeToo” story about her alleged encounter with Bush, on Instagram. “My full support for heatherglind for speaking out about the horrible event in Houston. All of which is true,” McNally tweeted to his thousands of followers.

Another friend and co-worker of Lind’s also came forward to back her story. Washington Spies author, Alexander Rose, also tweeted his support for her, saying that the alleged incident is “100% accurate.” His full tweet read: ‘Her account is 100% accurate. I was there. It was not a “joke” gone awry.”

A rep for Bush has since released an apology on the president’s behalf, to multiple media outlets. “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” the statement read. The apology was issued soon after Lind claimed Bush Sr. inappropriately grabbed her from behind, while in his wheelchair, during a photo at a private screening of Washington Spies in March 2014. Lind also claimed her fellow cast members and producers — who were present in the photo — were aware of what happened and were supportive after the alleged incident. In her now deleted post, Lind added that a bodyguard allegedly told her she shouldn’t have stood next to president Bush.

Former US President George H.W. Bush Apologises After Actress Heather Lind Claims He… https://t.co/ULSMmWg7mQ pic.twitter.com/z1b7JEbSDN — akpodeebright (@akpodee_b) October 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments below.