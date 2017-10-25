Justin Bieber Fans Freak Over Leaked Song ‘Faithful’ They Think He Wrote For Selena Gomez

Barely a day after the news broke that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly hanging out again, a new JB song has allegedly leaked…and fans are convinced that it’s about him leaving Sel.

Another piece to the Jelena breakup puzzle has possibly been revealed, and fans are not handling it well. Yes, an unreleased Justin Bieber, 23, song allegedly leaked today, Oct. 25, and everyone is convinced that it’s about the end of his relationship with Selena Gomez, 25! “It seems like every day you wanna fight,” he allegedly croons on the track, which is called “Faithful.” “Why do you think I don’t wanna spend the night?” he reportedly adds. “I’m moving on slowly/I’m moving on, I’m moving on.”

You’ll recall that JB actually shared a snippet of the unfinished song on his Instagram in July 2014 (watch the video above.) The producer of the track, Timothy ‘Bos’ Bullock, has reportedly said that the song is about Selena, allegedly telling a fan that Justin was “venting” about his ex at the time (via Justin Bieber Wiki.)

In the meantime, fans are totally flipping out, especially considering Justin and Selena’s reported recent reunion. “Faithful by Justin Bieber is art,” one Twitter user declared. “WHO LET YOU DISCARD FAITHFUL?” another wrote of the track, which was likely meant for his 2015 album Purpose.

Check out more of the alleged lyrics to “Faithful:”

I’m close to finishing

I’m closely listening

I’m tryna figure out but this is not as interesting

Should I stay or go?

How do I let her know?

Don’t wanna lose control

Think it’s time to tell her that I’m moving on (I’m moving on)

I’m moving on

Not tryna make commitments (commitments)

Just tryna make decisions (decisions)

I just hit up @scooterbraun's office. We're going to have to figure this "faithful" record out! In lieu of the leak it's been on repeat!! — Bos (@BosBillions) October 25, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think “Faithful” is about Selena? Tell us how you feel about all of this!