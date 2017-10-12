Rose McGowan’s Twitter Suspended As She Fights For Sexual Assault Victims & Fans Are Livid

Twitter suspended Rose McGowan after she spoke out about alleged sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein and stood up for his alleged victims. The shocking move left Rose and her fans absolutely livid.

Rose McGowan was one of the first women to come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Harvey Weinstein, and she’s refused to be intimidated and silenced since. Twitter has now suspended Rose’s account on claims that she violated the site’s rules. While it doesn’t go into details about what she tweeted that was suspension-worthy, her timeline over the past week has been almost exclusively tweets about the Weinstein scandal, and some aimed directly at other celebrities who’ve chimed in — including Ben Affleck.

Ostensibly, someone complained about Rose’s account, leading to the suspension. The account is still up, but she’s banned from tweeting for 12 hours, but that countdown doesn’t start until she deletes the tweets that allegedly violate the rules. She’s not standing down, and she’s not deleting anything. She took a screenshot of Twitter’s message and posted it to Instagram with the message: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY”

Over a dozen women have stepped forward with claims that Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted them, allegedly sexually harassed him, or did otherwise reprehensible things in their presence. Rose became involved when The New York Times reported that she had reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in 1997 after an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival. Since that became public, she’s been a vocal and voracious defender of the other women who have come forward. She’s called out other stars for their hypocrisy of condemning Weinstein while still working with him, and for allegedly knowing about his misconduct and not saying anything.

Needless to say, The #RoseArmy has gone off on Twitter and Instagram after learning Rose’s account was suspended. “My head is spinning. We have a incompetent moron in f**king chief tweeting us into nuclear war but you get banned for speaking out against the culture of abuse & rape? ETC?,” Instagram user @kareemharper wrote in the comments. “#rosearmy we got your back sister #womenunite,” commented @seashelldostuff.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Particularly, Ben Affleck. First, she tweeted that the actor knew about everything Weinstein had done. She claims that he said to her at a press conference after she was assaulted that he “told [Weinstein] to stop doing that.” And yet, he continued to work with him through his career (Weinstein produced his Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting). She also told him to “f**k off.” This was even before Hilarie Burton brought up that Affleck allegedly groped her during a 2003 episode of TRL. He’s since apologized to her for being “inappropriate.”

She called Donna Karan “deplorable” and “scum in a fancy dress” after the fashion designer defended Weinstein on a red carpet and blamed the victims for the alleged sexual assault. She accused her of “aiding and abetting” Weinstein. She also retweeted a tweet that called Kate Winslet “full of sh*t” for condemning Weinstein but working with accused sexual abuser Woody Allen. Matt Damon also expressed his disgust for Weinstein, and Rose went after him. “Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?” she wrote. Despite being silenced on Twitter, that doesn’t mean Rose will stop speaking out against Weinstein, and she won’t stop defending his alleged victims. Here’s to hoping Twitter reinstates her, fast.

BREAKING: Twitter Suspends #BenAffleck. I Kid, They Suspended Sex Harassment VICTIM Rose McGowan For Calling Ben Out.

Disgusting🐍#RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/fd9cCFdWr9 — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) October 12, 2017

Literally everyone who has tweeted about #Weinstein has said worse things than "Rose McGowan" but she gets blocked. Tomfoolery. — Oh- Twit (@OOOhTwit) October 12, 2017

Also hope that @Twitter will leave @rosemcgowan the hell alone. Her voice is needed right now. — Keith Uhlich (@keithuhlich) October 12, 2017

Why did #RoseMcGowan get suspended from @Twitter? Because it's not Harvey Weinstein who's the villain–it's Rose McGowan? pic.twitter.com/OEtUm3gxnD — YemenChol †804318👻☭ (@J_K_Smothers) October 12, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Rose’s rep for comment. Twitter doesn’t comment on individual suspension cases.

