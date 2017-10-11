Bella Hadid really loves sneakers, she’s just not great at expressing her affection. In a bizarre on-camera interview Bella discussed how much she likes her kicks while using the words ‘homeboy’ and ‘dope’ way too much.

If Bella Hadid, 21, was trying to sell sneakers by giving an on-camera interview that would get tons of views, she definitely succeeded. However, it wasn’t the sneakers that everyone was obsessed with after watching the painfully awkward clip so much as the way Bella was talking about the shoes. The Nike spokesperson did the interview with Complex at Kith in New York City, to talk about her fave sneaker trends. But the gorgeous model didn’t actually seem to know a ton about the footwear, or at least how to talk about it in a non-awkward way. Click here to see pics Bella’s 21st birthday party.

Bella talks about her Nike campaign and all seems good, until she starts to bring in some weird jargon, multiple times. Bella says the word “dope” three times in just 15 seconds and it is one of the most cringeworthy things ever. Then she whips out the word “homeboy” and honestly it just all goes down hill from there. “You know, I’m cool with it, and I don’t mind dirty sneakers, but they better be fresh, you know?” she began. “If homeboy’s coming through with these,” she says, pointing to a pair of sneakers she isn’t into, “it’s quiet. Yeah, no, it’s quiet for him.” Wait, huh? “But, like, if comes through in these,” she says, gesturing to some Nikes she likes, “homeboy’s gonna, like… get it.”

Fans quickly took to social media to bash Bella’s awkward interview. “If you say homeboy 3 times in the dark, while looking into a mirror, Bella Hadid will appear behind you and then…you’ll get it,” one fan tweeted. “The Bella Hadid sneaker video perfectly illustrates how quickly a hot person can become unattractive when they speak,” another wrote. Ouch! Check out more reactions to Bella’s interview below.

If you say homeboy 3 times in the dark, while looking into a mirror, Bella Hadid will appear behind you and then…you’ll get it — CORT (@chicveganbones) October 10, 2017

legend has it if you enter a dark room with nike airmax shoes on , bella hadid will appear and you're gonna ᵍᵉᵗ ᶦᵗ — spooky timir (@ItsBarwaaqo) October 8, 2017

I hope my fresh homegirl Bella Hadid is having a dope birthday and her homeboys came thru with the right sneakers — iz (@vuIgaire) October 9, 2017

Bella Hadid when she realizes her homeboy came through with those Jordans pic.twitter.com/hwG0MYRRs7 — spooky bicth 🕷🕸🦇 (@najmalluponyou) October 8, 2017

The Bella Hadid sneaker video perfectly illustrates how quickly a hot person can become unattractive when they speak — ethnic angel (@mirahwood) October 9, 2017

bella hadid talks like that one white girl in ya first period eatin hot cheetos while wearing grey on grey with blue feed in braids — bird chest lil boy (@tinawoodsss) October 11, 2017

bella hadid when she sees a homeboy in some air maxes pic.twitter.com/UnAmD5x8dO — ur fave honeybun (@briaatortillaa) October 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s bizarre video? Did you find it funny or offensive? Let us know below!