Bella Hadid Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Homeboy’ During New Sneaker Interview

Yikes! Bella Hadid wasn’t afraid to keep it real during a candid new interview with ‘Complex,’ but now some fans are slamming her for nonchalantly using the term ‘homeboy.’ Who knew talking about guys and sneaker turn-offs would be such a big deal!?

Bella Hadid, 22, is facing backlash after saying “homeboy” during a new interview with Complex that went viral. The model was featured as part of their “sneaker shopping” series and was very open about what type of shoes she likes and doesn’t like. “Sneakers on a guy are the first thing I look at, so if you’re going to have a dope show that both guys and girls can wear, I mean… come on,” she began. “Matching shoes, that’s dope.” Bella joked about how fresh new kicks are a major plus on a hot potential suitor, joking, “I don’t mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh. If homeboy’s coming through with these, it’s quiet for him. But if he comes through in these… you got some Air Maxs out here, you’ve got some Jordans… homeboy’s gonna get it.” Some fans were totally shocked by her comments and ROASTING her on Twitter. See more sexy pics of Bella, right here.

“Bella Hadid is your dad desperately trying to impress your black friend after watching Boyz n the Hood once,” one person quipped. Another added, “Lmao I’ve never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I’m screaming does she actually talk like this???” Others were more upset by her controversial line, even venting their frustrations on social media. “Bella said ‘dope’ ‘fresh’ and ‘homeboy’ within a 5 second span there has to be a law against that,” it read, while another agreed by chiming in, “I constantly hear bella hadid saying homeboy in my head now and it makes me so uncomfortable someone make it stop please.” On the other hand, some thought it was wildly hilarious!

Bella obviously wasn’t trying to be malicious with her remarks, but that didn’t prevent the heated comments from rolling in. Several did get a kick out of her interview, especially one who joked, “Say ‘homeboy’ three times in front of a mirror and Bella hadid appears.” Meanwhile, the model has been living it up to the fullest as her sky-rocketing career reaches new heights. Bella slayed the game while appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2017 runway show on Sept. 19. She also looked red-hot while featured in the revealing campaign for Alexander Wang’s Fall 2017 fashion line alongside Kendall Jenner, 21.

I constantly hear bella hadid saying homeboy in my head now and it makes me so uncomfortable someone make it stop please — Xavier (@10avier) October 6, 2017

“Homeboy’s gonna like…get it…” -Bella Hadid, 2017 — ANIME KEATING (@ANIMEKEATING) October 5, 2017

I've just realised who Bella Hadid reminds me of in that video pic.twitter.com/sUrH9FZaF1 — david s. pumpkins (@camillavalerie_) October 7, 2017

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

Bella Hadid is your dad desperately trying to impress your black friend after watching Boyz n the Hood once pic.twitter.com/b1xo8iQ9Lt — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 7, 2017

