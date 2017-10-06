Kerry Washington, Sarah Hyland & More Blast Trump After He Rolls Back Access To Birth Control

The Trump Administration just instituted a policy allowing employers to opt out of covering birth control for their employees. In no time, Hollywood’s hottest females took to Twitter to call out this shocking change!

Donald Trump, 71, took action on Oct. 6 to roll back an Obama-era policy forcing employers to pay for their employees’ birth control. The new policy allows companies to opt out of the previous rule based on their “religious beliefs” or “moral convictions.” Although it’s unclear at this point just how many women will no longer be getting free birth control through their employer, we do know that the original mandate benefited 55 million women. Immediately after the announcement, some of Hollywood’s most familiar females took to social media to express their outrage at the change.

“So it’s not a good time to talk about gun control but birth control is fine to regulate,” Kerry Washington, 40, tweeted, referencing elected official’s reticence to address gun laws following the horrific massacre of 58 people in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. “Birth control is arguably the greatest gender equalizer of all time,” Elizabeth Banks, 43, wrote. “If you believe equality matters, fight this.” Some celebs even took the fight to naysayers on Twitter! Sarah Hyland, 26, didn’t hesitate to clap back at one particular troll and it was amazing.

“Talk to me when you have endometriosis, ovarian cysts, painful irregular cycles, etc…. [Birth control] is for more than just our sex lives you pig,” she wrote at a user who has since closed their account. Actress Zoe Kazan, 34, made this profound assertion: “They seek to take our access to BC because that keeps us chained to reproductive systems which keeps us powerless over our economic futures.” It’s hard to argue with that logic. Head here to check out more photos of the Scandal star.

So it's not a good time to talk about gun control but birth control is fine to regulate? #HandsOffMyBC — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 6, 2017

TALK TO ME WHEN YOU HAVE ENDOMETRIOSIS, OVARIAN CYSTS, PAINFUL IRREGULAR CYCLES ETC… BC is for more than just our sex lives you pig https://t.co/FVC4dEB7zI — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 6, 2017

Trump admin rule puts birth control coverage for 62M women at risk. Is birth control important to you? Retweet! #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/zZmb1mFujA — jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 6, 2017

Birth control is arguably the greatest gender equalizer of all time. If you believe #equality matters, fight this. #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/rlWRgZfobg — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 6, 2017

They seek to take our access to BC b/c that keeps us chained to our reproductive systems which keeps us powerless over our economic futures. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 6, 2017

