Khloe, Kim & Kylie Are Reportedly Having Babies & Fans Are Convinced It’s A Conspiracy

WTF?! Khloe and Kim K, as well as Kylie Jenner, are all reportedly expecting babies, and the internet is freaking out. Is it a conspiracy? See fan-made memes, here!

We already know Kris Jenner‘s a genius, but could she have planned for three of her daughters — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — to all have babies at the same time? It seems outrageous to us, but the internet is convinced it was some sort of plan to boost ratings for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, among other reasons. One Twitter user posted a hilarious meme and wrote, “Me trying to decide whether or not Kylie and Khloe being pregnant around the same time is a conspiracy to boost Kardashian ratings…,” while another suggested, “Conspiracy theory: kim wanted two more kids so kylie and now khloe are the surrogates.”

Other Twitter users chose to theorize that Kris likely leaked the recent story that claims Khloe’s pregnant. And others vented their frustrations over the fact that Kylie’s reported pregnancy hasn’t even been confirmed yet, despite Khloe’s news just having been announced. Someone also posted a funny meme of a photo of Blac Chyna — from the episode of her spinoff with Rob Kardashian, when she asked him, “Are you still texting bitches? Yes or NO?!?!” But instead of using those words, the tweeter asked, “IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN PREGNANT YES OR NO??????” See all those hilarious memes below.

As we previously told you, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. This, of course, comes just days after the world learned Kylie’s reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. “[Khloe] and Kylie are both due around the same time both approximately 4 months along,” our source said. Furthermore, Kim, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting their third child — via surrogate — in January. Yeah, we know. Our minds are blown too.

Me trying to decide whether or not Kylie and Khloe being pregnant around the same time is a conspiracy to boost Kardashian ratings… pic.twitter.com/tAHIqbN1X7 — King Caalos (@Ccosina97) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News pic.twitter.com/yCA4Q0X5ql — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

Me hearing that khloe kardashian is pregnant before any reports actually confirming that Kylie is pregnant pic.twitter.com/PrnT5AQmR4 — tay (@taylorfio_) September 26, 2017

What if Kylie was never pregnant and it was Khloe Kardashian all along and TMZ just got it wrong? https://t.co/veV6Dm5Dt2 — Agron (@Agronveliu97) September 27, 2017

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both reported pregnant ?? pic.twitter.com/UdYWHAJw7A — 🦄✨Taylor✨🦄 (@Tayhoj) September 26, 2017

IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN PREGNANT YES OR NO???? pic.twitter.com/mr4PSPz71P — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) September 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim, Khloe and Kylie all having babies at the same time? Is it some sort of conspiracy? Tell us below!