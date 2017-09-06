Rachel Lindsay Throws Major Shade At Dean After He Dumps Kristina On ‘BiP’ — See Wild Tweet

Ouch, Dean Unglert’s gonna need some ice for that burn! Rachel Lindsay took to Twitter on Sept. 5 to slam Dean, a contestant on her season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ after he broke things off with her friend Kristina on ‘BiP.’

Lots of fans weren’t happy with Dean Unglert‘s decision to pick Danielle Lombard over Kristina Schulma on the Sept. 4 episode of Bachelor in Paradise and of course they took their anger out on Twitter. But one very famous fan, former bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, chose to focus on comforting Kristina, rather than outright attacking Dean (who had been a contestant on her own season). However, her loving tweet definitely appeared to be a compliment and diss all rolled into one. Click here to see pics of the hottest Bachelor in Paradise season 4 contestants.

“Never settle @kristinaschulma ….love you girl 😘,” Rachel tweeted on Sept. 5, the night of this week’s second BiP episode, the one after Kristina and Dean’s messy split. NEVER. SETTLE. Dayum, girl. Okay, we can all agree that was clearly Rachel saying Dean wasn’t good enough for Kristina, right? Okay, cool. Kristina came back with an adorable, “I love you 😘,” tweet, in response. Okay, for two girls who competed for the same guy (Nick Viall) on The Bachelor they certainly seem to have a lovely friendship!

We totally agree that Kristina shouldn’t be with a guy who didn’t want to be with her and ultimately chose D-Lo. Granted, BiP contestant Wells Adams got there before all of us when he asked Kristina straight up, “Why are you fighting for someone who isn’t fighting for you?” “You are amazing,” he continued. “You’re one of the coolest, bada** chicks in the world… and you don’t deserve that.” Hell yeah! So we agree with Wells and Rachel and we were ultimately happy for Kristina when she decided to leave without giving anyone a rose and said in her next relationship she is looking forward to being put first and valued. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rachel’s epic response to Dean’s treatment of Kristina on Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know below!