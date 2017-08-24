Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Shook After Hearing Kimye Diss Track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Did Taylor Swift just break the Internet?! After she dropped her fiery new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ on Aug. 24, fans flooded Twitter to share their excitement and shock over her Kimye diss track!

The day is finally here: New music from Taylor Swift, 27, has arrived. At midnight on Aug. 25, the 27-year-old thrilled fans by releasing her song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is the lead single off her upcoming album Reputation, and Swifites are blowing up Twitter with their enthusiasm. With its catchy beat, fiery lyrics and her gorgeous vocals — this single is definitely going to be a huge hit! Taylor totally throws M-A-J-O-R shade at her longtime foes Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, by talking about karma, mentioning how “she got hers, but you’ll [all] get yours.” Scroll down below to check out the best fan reactions!

Tay even updated her Instagram bio with the lyrics to her epic new track, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.” It’s been a long week of waiting with lots of teasing from Taylor, so it’s such a relief that we finally have some music on our hands. Tay’s return to the spotlight began on Aug. 18, when she mysteriously wiped her social media accounts and website clean. Three days later, she posted a cryptic video of a snake’s tail on all her pages, then added two more, revealing the rest of the snake, over the next two days. On Aug. 23, she finally gave fans the announcement we’ve been waiting for when she revealed the black-and-white cover of Reputation, and confirmed when the first single would drop.

After remaining super low-key for all of 2017, Taylor will be coming back to the spotlight in a BIG way now that she has music on the scene. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next glimpse at something else new, either — she’ll be teasing the first clip of the song’s music video on Good Morning America Aug. 25! Of course, this adds to speculation that she’ll also be showing up to the VMAs on the 27th to premiere the whole thing. We can only hope!

THE SINGLE HAS DROPPED I REPEAT THE SINGLE HAS DROPPED #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TaylorSwiftisback — Miranda Dawn (@miranda_dawn26) August 25, 2017

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!" SOCORRO! #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TaylorSwiftIsBack — Karol (@_karoline) August 25, 2017

