James Cameron Disses ‘Wonder Woman’ As ‘A Step Backward’ & Fans Are Furious — Angry Tweets

Really James Cameron? The director has caused a world of fury by dissing the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie ‘misguided’ and a ‘step backwards.’ Now The ‘Titanic’ auteur is feeling the wrath of angry fans on Twitter.

This summer’s Wonder Woman stand alone film starring Gal Gadot, 32, was a massive success at the box office and proved that powerful female super heroes can carry big movies. Not only that, the blockbuster was directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins, 46. All around, it was a total triumph for women in Hollywood, but director James Cameron, 63, has come to piss all over it in a shocking new interview. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” he revealed in a an interview with the UK’s Guardian about the heroine. “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.” Umm, WHAT?!?

This is a guy who is known for directing strong female protagonists in films like The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic and Avatar, so it’s really disappointing that he’d criticize a film that is such a victory for women, especially proving to Hollywood execs that female super heroes can bring in bank. James has an odd reasoning though. “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” he said. See pics from the Wonder Woman movie.

He doesn’t seem to appreciate that Wonder Woman is strong, kicking butt and saving the day while still being attractive, as if the powerful female heroines aren’t allowed to be pretty. He brought up Linda Hamilton‘s character in The Terminator as an example of what a female lead should be. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!” Okay, while we totally appreciate that character he created, why crap all over Wonder Woman to get his view across?

Needless to say, Twitter erupted with angry tweets as people are absolutely furious about his comments:

Hey James Cameron, if you only saw Wonder Woman as a "beauty icon" or "objectified icon", the problem's with you, not with the movie. — Patty (@pattypcw_) August 25, 2017

Another thing that James Cameron did was call Kate Winslet "Kate Weighs-a-lot." So…shut up? Maybe? https://t.co/gLG8r4BSQI — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 24, 2017

Is this the same James Cameron who routinely polled his all-male crew to ensure a lady alien was fuckable, or is that a different dickhead? https://t.co/9AXfkVacD0 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 24, 2017

I'll take "James Cameron tries to mansplain feminism AND fails to understand womanhood" for $200, Alex. https://t.co/WJ9XUbPoZ6 — Dened Rey (@Hajabeg) August 24, 2017

"Be careful in the world of men, Diana, for they do not deserve you.” James Cameron proving how relevant #WonderWoman is. pic.twitter.com/WLxCPdvdhk — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of James’ comments? Are they incredibly offensive or did he just use the wrong thinking to get his point across?