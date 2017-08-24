Trump Disses Obama With Eclipse Meme That’s 4 Days Late: See How Unfunny Our President Really Is

It’s a case of ‘too little, too stupid and too late.’ Donald Trump tweeted a solar eclipse meme on Aug. 24, taking a weak shot at Barack Obama four whole days after the solar eclipse actually happened.

You know, for a guy who spends all his time on Twitter, President Donald Trump, 71, isn’t that good at it. Case in point: the untimely and unfunny retweet of an Anti-Barack Obama meme. Donald continued his out-of-control obsession with Barack, 56, by sharing an image that depicting Donald “eclipsing” his predecessor. “The Best Eclipse Ever!” the meme claims. Trump must have thought this was “the best meme ever” because he thought it was worth retweeting four days after the actual 2017 solar eclipse. Way to be late to the party, Donny.

Though, as TV writer Aaron Blitzstein pointed out, the real “comedy” is that the creator of the original tweet, Jerry Tavone, has made some anti-Semitic comments in the past, blasting “these Jews” on his Twitter feed. Well, imagine that. How long will it take Donald to delete this retweet? It took Donald two days to condemn white nationalists and neo-Nazis following the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (as his initial statement put the blame “on many sides” and didn’t specifically mention the white nationalist groups.) Perhaps Donald couldn’t physically see that Jerry made anti-Semitic remarks? After all, this is the president who decided to stare directly into the sun during an eclipse.

Some of the better tweets mocking Donald’s support of this late meme pointed out that as the man eclipsing Barack, Donald is a “cold lifeless body that blocks the light, plunging the world into darkness.” That seems about right. It might be that Donald’s ego makes him think he’s as important as a sun. Another one of his self-congratulatory tweets involves him seemingly humble-bragging about the “#FakeNews” while thanking a follower for saying he “never falter(s), [he] always stand strong.” Way to pat yourself on the back, Donny.

This latest retweet seems to prove Trump’s reported infatuation with the 44th President of the United States (which, as you recalled, started back when Donald spearheaded the “Birther” movement by demanding Obama’s birth certificate.) Being Anti-Obama is “his only real position” one European diplomat said to Buzzfeed, speaking about their had firsthand experience with dealing with the Trump administration. “He will ask: ‘Did Obama approve this?’ And if the answer is affirmative, he will say: ‘We don’t’ He won’t even want to listen to the arguments or have a debate. He is obsessed with Obama.”

