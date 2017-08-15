Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Attacks Her Fiance For Calling Him A ‘F***ing Queer’ — See Wild Tweets

YIKES. Jenelle Evans’ ex fiance called out her current fiance on Twitter on Aug. 15, and things got nasty! Nathan said Jenelle’s beau David called him a ‘f***ing queer.’ Wow. See the horrible tweets, here.

Sheesh! Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has two angry dudes on her hands on Aug. 15. The 25-year-old’s ex fiance and baby daddy Nathan Griffith took to Twitter to unload his beef with her current fiance David Eason. Seemingly out of nowhere, he tweeted “anyways, DAVID EASON, if you want to man up for once and talk to me like a man, face to face, I would love to exchange words like adults.” Yikes. Click here for pics of Jenelle and David.

The next tweet that came seemed to be a screenshot of Jenelle (who Nathan has so sweetly named “She Devil”) responding to his outburst. She sent him a pic of his tweet calling out David, and then said “I’m filing to go back to court. You and your mother are ridiculous.” Whoa there! He clapped back in his tweet, saying “because your ‘man friend’ wants to call me a f***ing queer in front of my mom and my son without me there but is always nice to my face.” We seriously hope that’s not true because it would be rude and homophobic if David truly called Nathan that.

Shockingly, Nathan was more than happy to go back to court with Jenelle, because he thinks he would win more custordu! “Jenelle you contact me then block me as soon as you get your two cents in, you’re in contempt of court in multiple ways, so please do!” Sheesh. Jenelle and David have yet to respond publicly, but we hope they all get this squared away soon!

Here are the wild tweets:

Anyways, DAVID EASON, if you want to man up for once and talk to me like a man, face to face, I would love to exchange words like adults. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) August 13, 2017

Because your "man friend" wants to call me a f***ing queer in front of my mom and my son without me there but is always nice to my face. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/m8kIkPVJ5K — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) August 13, 2017

Jenelle you contact me then block me as soon as you get your two cents in, you're in contempt of court in multiple ways, so please do! — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) August 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nathan’s Twitter rant? Let us know!