Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Baby #3 & Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Send Their Congrats

Kailyn Lowry’s officially a mom of 3, & her ‘Teen Mom’ co-stars are SO happy for her! Taking to social media to congratulate the star, Kailyn’s friends are supporting her in the cutest ways!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is one lucky girl! While she may not have the support of her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, she certainly has major love from her Teen Mom squad as well as from her loyal fans. After giving birth to a baby boy on Aug. 5 at around 3AM, according to Radar Online, the reality star was showered with love from her friends and followers, and we are loving the sweet messages of congratulations. Kailyn has yet to reveal her son’s name or a first picture. But of course no one is more excited about the newborn’s arrival than Kailyn herself — and her two sons Lincoln Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Rivera, 7! Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

SO sweet, right? Maybe Chris should take some notes. After all, the infant’s father reportedly doesn’t want to be part of Kailyn’s or their child’s lives, which has been really hard for Kailyn — especially since she and Chris used to be good friends. “Kailyn is fully prepared to raise this baby on her own. She’s expecting the bare minimum from Chris,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in June. “She’s sad about that because she did have a lot of hope that he would step up to the plate and be a good father. But she’s not going to try and force him to be a dad… It’s not easy to accept and it does hurt her heart. She wants her child to have both a mom and dad, but she’s leaving it in God’s hands.”

But if Chris really does want nothing to do with their precious little one, Kailyn is determined to “make him pay.” And we do not blame her! “She’s still very, very angry with Chris but she’s trying not to let those emotions take over,” another source close to the star told us EXCLUSIVELY right before she gave birth. “She’s going after him financially, she doesn’t really need the money — it’s more about making him pay,” our source explained. “She can’t stand that he’s just totally turned his back on her and their baby, and she’s not going to let him get away with it.” Either way, at least Kailyn has SOME people in her corner. And there’s no question her newest addition is already well loved!

