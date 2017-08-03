Derick Dillard Launches Attack On Transgender People Everywhere: ‘Trans Is A Myth’

Derick Dillard sparked a harsh attack on Jazz Jennings of TLC’s ‘I Am Jazz’! He called her show an ‘oxymoron’ and claimed transgender is a ‘myth.’ Now he’s under fire for his insensitive comments.

Derick Dillard, 28, is under fire for offending the transgender community, as well as attacking 16-year-old TLC star, Jazz Jennings, 16, who is transgender. In a tweet, that has now gone viral, Derick slammed the transgender community as well as Jazz’s show, I Am Jazz. Derick retweeted a promotional tweet about Jazz’s show from TLC, and then tweeted: “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

When an angry fan asked Derick if it was necessary for him to bully a teenager, he took things a step further with his argument. Derick referred to Jazz [who identifies as a female] as “him.” His second tweet read: “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Derick, Jazz and TLC have yet to release an official statement about the controversial tweets. However, furious fans have aired out their opinions online, and they are not happy with Derick. Fans on Twitter have called Derick a slew of names and accused him of bullying Jazz, as well as the transgender community as a whole. And, fans are even urging TLC to cancel Counting On, the series in which Derick and his wife Jill, 26, both star in. Counting On just wrapped their third season and is slated to return to TLC, with new episodes in Sept. 2017.

Derick’s Twitter attack comes after the family was embroiled in a massive scandal which surrounded Josh Duggar, 29. In May 2015, Josh confessed to molesting five underage women as a teenager, two of which included his sisters Jessa [Duggar] Seewald, 24, and Jill. Then, in August, 2015, Josh publicly confessed to being unfaithful to his wife, Anna, 29, after an Ashley Madison [an online dating portal marketed towards married individuals] hack. Josh also admitted to have an addiction to pornography.

After Josh’s disturbing admissions, he checked into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, in August 2015. He returned to his native, Arkansas in March 2016.

As you may know, the Duggar’s first TLC hit show, 19 Kids & Counting was abruptly taken off the air in July 2015, following Josh’s scandal.

