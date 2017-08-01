Chris Harrison Reveals Vetting Process For ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Will Change After Lee’s Tweets

Lee Garrett’s racist tweets were the main topic of discussion on ‘Men Tell All,’ and they’re changing the game. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Chris Harrison after the taping, and he revealed that no, ABC did not know about the tweets — but that will never happen again.

“I feel silly saying this out loud again, but we really didn’t know that Lee (Garrett) had put out those tweets. I know people are like, ‘Come on, you guys wanted to put a guy like that on the show because Rachel,’ but I love and respect Rachel way too much,” Chris Harrison explained to HollywoodLife.com, adding that Rachel Lindsay is a great friend of his and he’d never put her in that situation. However, he did admit that they should have known. “It’s embarrassing we didn’t and that’s going to change. But, people need to know there are things in place that made those things irrelevant and obsolete in the past. We would take over their accounts, we would shut down their accounts so the past didn’t matter. And so, we didn’t have to go through thousands and thousands and thousands of tweets.”

While there were multiple tweets being shown on Men Tell All, the main one that became a point of discussion read, “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces.” Lee finally apologized during the special and admitted he was ignorant and uneducated when it came to that topic. “Things are never a problem until they are. Now, it’s a problem. Now, we’re going to have to make that change,” Chris added. “So, obviously going forward, were going to know everybody’s tweets and Instagram and that’s a huge pain in the ass. Before, we would just shut things down, and it wasn’t an issue.”

During the special, Chris Harrison didn’t hold back at all. While we all saw the edited version, it was actually a much longer conversation and he went in, as did the other men. Chris told us he didn’t know how intense it would get, but decided to just let it go.

“I liked the way the dialogue was going. I thought it was positive, I thought it was constructive and I thought it was handled with respect and dignity. And, I really appreciated the men. The way they spoke to Lee… they could have been angry,” Chris explained. “I just thought there was this young guy who was learning something tonight. Maybe we changed someone’s life. Maybe I’m romantic and that’s silly, but I don’t know, I thought it was a dialogue that needed to happen and as long as it was going in the right direction, let’s dive in. Like, why not have this uncomfortable situation and uncomfortable dialogue because it needs to happen?!”

Well that’s exactly what happened, and it was handled incredibly. Do you agree, HollywoodLifers?