SHUT UP! ‘Princess Diaries 3’ might be in the works, which means fans could be reunited with Princess Mia, her sarcastic friend Lilly, and the lovable Joe. The Twittersphere can barely handle the news!

What’s going on in Genovia these days? WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS! The royal legacy of Princess Mia, played by Anne Hathaway, may continue and develop into chapter three — but nothing is set in stone yet. Fans got wind of a trilogy when Entertainment Weekly chatted with The Princess Diaries author, Meg Cabot, on July 28 — the same weekend as the film’s 16-year anniversary. Meg revealed that she has interest in moving forward with a third installment “in honor” of the tremendous success it’s had over the past decade. It would also be “a tribute” to the late movie director Garry Marshall, who worked on The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement.

“[It] could happen, as we say,” she teased to the publication. When asked about the hypothetical plot line, Meg unfortunately clammed up. “I am not allowed to say. I would love to sit and talk but I can’t. I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she—the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister…which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

The last time we checked in with Mia and her royal possé, she was happily crowned “Her Majesty Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia.” Julie Andrews‘ character, Queen Clarisse, proposed to Joe and they were married right away! They’ve got to be our favorite on-screen couple. Even the English actress herself is hoping for another movie! “There’s talk about it,” she told BuzzFeed. “I would very willingly and happily do it.” OMG OMG OMG.

My childhood dreams are coming true. Rumours of princess diaries 3. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/GjR0OYyBbP — 🖤Abi Hack Tattoo🥀 (@ohabioh) July 29, 2017

Princess Diaries 3 rumors got me like… pic.twitter.com/i6NwCdIe63 — Cookie (@coooookz) July 29, 2017

chris pines in princess diaries 2 was everything! please let my mans fine ass be in princess diaries 3 I'll die pic.twitter.com/BuGfQA3Ovw — lonely™ | lia (@90spideypool) July 29, 2017

rumors of a princess diaries 3? I'm so ready. pic.twitter.com/GPeuwRUF5F — Olivia Kauffman (@livkauff1) July 29, 2017

