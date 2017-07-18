Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter Account After Being Mocked For ‘GoT’ Cameo & Fans Are Freaking

After receiving a ton of online backlash about his ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo, Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account! But, he took to another social media platform to let his haters know that ‘they are just jealous.’

Ed Sheeran, 26, is no longer a Twitter user… for now. The singer deleted his account after Game of Thrones fans hit him with some harsh opinions about his cameo in the season 7 premiere, July 17. Sheeran briefly appeared as a Lannister, where he even showcased his sultry vocals. And, while some fans thought his role was a pleasant surprise, others called it “unnecessary” and “irrelevant,” among other negative things. Thanks to the awful cyberbullying of some, we’ve all lost the singer as a beloved Twitter user. Nonetheless, Sheeran took to Instagram on July 17 with an important message to his haters.

“I’m so sorry for you that some people need to hate you bc of this scene in got,” he captioned a photo from his GoT scene. “I mean you did nothing wrong,you didn’t ‘destroy’ the scene or anything. They are just jealous bc you are such an amazing guy. Don’t let them bring you down, they just want to be you. Smile, laugh, enjoy your life, because this way you hurt them the most honey!!”

Sheeran’s cameo in “GoT” received a mix of criticism and applause on social media, which caused fans to believe he deleted his Twitter account because of the negative comments. Nonetheless, the singer didn’t divulge the real reason he left Twitter. But, the timing was quite ironic. So sad. And, speaking of timing, just a few weeks ago, Sheeran actually quit Twitter due to “mean things” being said about him.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” he told The Sun on July 3. “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that… One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it… The head-f–k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.” Awe.

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions from fans after Sheeran deleted his Twitter account.

Why… why did Ed Sheeran delete his twitter? What has the world done to deserve this? — Ella Schantz (@65purpleroses) July 17, 2017

ed sheeran deleted his Twitter today so basically it's a rough one for me — stephanie duran (@ItsSteephh) July 17, 2017

Just don't understand how people can hate on Ed Sheeran so much to make him delete his twitter like sorry what he's one of the nicest people — Sophie 🌹 (@aSophieLally) July 18, 2017

ed sheeran deactivated his twitter let's celebrate that pic.twitter.com/EG4I2cfivE — loni (@princessofsouI) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's twitter account was deleted… who could have done such a thing?!? pic.twitter.com/1LdwxmZSbj — Steve Zaragoza (@stevezaragoza) July 18, 2017

