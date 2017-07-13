Rick Ross, Juicy J & More Mourn 2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice

Gone too soon! 2 Live Crew rapper Fresh Kid Ice tragically died at the young age of 53 on July 13. Moments later, hip-hop icons like Rick Ross and Juicy J posted heartwarming messages for their beloved friend.

The world of hip-hop lost a true legend on July 13. Fresh Kid Ice, a member of the group 2 Live Crew, died after suffering from an unnamed medical condition, his manager confirmed to TMZ. The devastating news spread like wildfire throughout Hollywood and now, some of the biggest names in the industry are in mourning. It was almost immediate like Rick Ross, Juicy J, Luther Campbell, and more posted touching messages on Twitter. Many are still in shock because the Miami-based rapper, whose birth name is Christopher Wong Won, was only 53 years old.

This is how celebrities are remembering their beloved friend. “Dam! Just got call we lost 2 Live crew legend Fresh Kid Ice this morning! RIP,” wrote Rick. “Damnnn RIP to the first Asian rapper I ever saw as a kid. Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew,” Timothy DeLaGhetto added. Others like Birds In The Park, DJ Nasty, and Head Krak posted videos of Fresh Kids’ performances. Said to be the first Asian rapper, Chris definitely left a monumental mark on the music industry. It wasn’t until 1988 that bad luck started catching up with him and his health.

Fresh Kid has suffered from multiple medical issues in the passed. He nearly died in a car crash in 1988 and suffered his first stroke on Thanksgiving Day in 2008. Only two years later, he experienced another which was much more damaging. “The Chinaman” had to relearn to walk and talk. It has not officially been confirmed yet if his stroke history had something to do with his death.

Dam! Just got call we lost 2 Live crew legend Fresh Kid Ice this morning! RIP 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@RickRoss) July 13, 2017

R.I.P. Fresh Kid Ice we lost another legend prayers up for his family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 13, 2017

Damnnn RIP to the first Asian rapper I ever saw as a kid. Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Qm7Ac80NtZ — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) July 13, 2017

