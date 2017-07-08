Nelsan Ellis Dead: Joe Manganiello & More ‘True Blood’ Co-Stars Mourn Their Beloved Friend

The cast of ‘True Blood’ was utterly heartbroken to learn their costar Nelsan Ellis had suddenly passed away at 39. Their sweet messages about him will break your heart.

Nelsan Ellis‘ tragic death from complications with heart failure shocked his fans and especially his True Blood costars. “Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis,” Joe Manganiello wrote in an emotional Instagram. “He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. Watching him work was like watching someone channel a spirit. It was mesmerizing. RIP.”

Nelsan played the beloved short order cook and Tara’s cousin (Rutina Wesley) Lafayette Reynolds on the show. He cracked audiences up with his sassy one liners. True Blood‘s star Anna Paquin was completely floored when she heard the sad news. “It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul,” she wrote. “I’m devastated by his untimely death.” Anna’s husband and costar Stephen Moyer couldn’t praise Nelsan enough and called him, “truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude.” Stephen described Nelsan’s death as “completely tragic.” Sam Tremell played Nelsan’s boss Sam Merlotte on the show. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend,” he wrote.

You might have remembered seeing Nelsan in The Soloist, Elementary, The Butler, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Little Boxes or Get On Up. He was born in Harvery, Illinois before he moved to Alabama with his mother after his parents’ divorce. He graduated from the famous Juilliard School. Nelsan was survived by his son his son Breon Ellis, father Tommie Lee Thompson, and grandmother Alex Brown.

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

I am so sad about the death of Nelsan Ellis, a great talent gone too soon. Such a shock. 💔 — Charlaine Harris (@RealCharlaine) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

I am stunned and heartbroken. Our #TrueBlood family and the world has lost an amazing talent and human being. https://t.co/Ot0l1pjlmL — Mariana Klaveno (@MarianaKlaveno) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today… — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

This DEVASTATING news about @OfficialNelsan just EMPTIED me….His passing is hard to process right now…💔 So.Gifted. — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) July 8, 2017

