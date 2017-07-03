Drake Bell Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Ex Stevie Ryan After Tragic Suicide: ‘I Will Forever Miss You’

Drake Bell has joined the choir of voices expressing their grief over the suicide of YouTuber Stevie Ryan on July 1. The star showed his devastation after his ex-girlfriend’s death in the most heartfelt tweet.

Drake Bell, 31, took to Twitter on July 3 to share his extreme sadness over the passing of his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan, who committed suicide by hanging on July 1, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. “No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!!” Drake captioned an old photo of himself and Ryan on the red carpet when they were younger. “Please wake me from this nightmare @ StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!” the post continued. A few hours later Drake returned to Twitter to confess the YouTuber’s death was just “too much. My heart is crushed. @ StevieRyan I love you and miss you…”

Drake — who Stevie confirmed to a Twitter user in June 2015 was “an ex” of hers — was far from the only celebrity to mourn the loss of Stevie on social media after learning of her suicide. Stars like Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jenelle Evans and YouTuber Chris Crocker all took to Twitter to post the most heartbreaking tributes. Several urged people who are suffering from depression, like Stevie was, to seek help. Click here to see pics of Stevie.

Stevie got her start on her YouTube series, Little Loca, and by doing hilarious celebrity impressions. She was given her own VH1 sketch comedy series in 2012 called Stevie TV (which lasted two seasons), and later appeared as a co-host on Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody. Before her death Stevie was a co-host for a podcast centered around depression entitled Mentally Ch(ill). In an episode released two days before her suicide, Stevie reveled that her grandfather had passed away a few days prior.

