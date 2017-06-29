Donal Logue’s Ex Wife Kasey Smith Pleads For Help After Trans Daughter Jade Goes Missing — See Pic

Jade Logue, 16, is still missing after disappearing on June 26, & while her dad Donal Logue has already begged for fans’ help in searching for her, her mom Kasey Smith has made her own emotional plea.

Donal Logue‘s, 51, transgender daughter Jade Logue, 16, went missing on June 26, and her parents and authorities are still desperately searching for the child, who’s birth name is Arlo. Taking to Twitter on June 28, Jade’s mother, and Donal’s ex-wife, Kasey Walker Smith, reached out to her followers in an effort to help bring her missing child home. The actress posted a pic of herself in a coffee shop with Jade and captioned it, “This is my child Jade Logue. She’s been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @ donallogue please.” In the photo, both Jade and Kasey are smiling and they have their arms around each other lovingly.

Fans have already commented on the emotional message, offering their love and support for both Kasey and the Logue family. So sorry jade is missing hope she comes home very soon,” one Twitter-user wrote. Another said, “Praying for you two and the rest of the family.” Donal also reached out over Twitter earlier this week, asking for help in the search for his 16-year-old. “Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” the Gotham star tweeted in a post that’s since been deleted.

A missing person doc was filed on June 26, reports Heavy.com, revealing that “Arlo Logue” was in fact missing and nowhere to be found. Even sadder, Jade posted on Twitter back in 2016 about fearing for her safety as a young transgender person. “Shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing,” the teen wrote. Hopefully Jade is found soon and brought back home safe and sound.

