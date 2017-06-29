Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski In Misogynistic Tweet: She Was ‘Bleeding From Facelift’

The sexual harasser in chief, Donald Trump, was at this woman dissing best this morning in a tweet attacking TV host Mika Brzezinski, who he called ‘low IQ’, ‘crazy’, and ‘bleeding badly from a facelift’. So un-presidential!

Talk about the pot calling the kettle crazy. President Donald Trump, 71, spent his Thursday morning at the White House ranting on Twitter again. This time, his targets were Morning Joe hosts (and fiancés) Mika Brzezinski, 50, and Joe Scarborough. First insulting their intelligence and apparently “low rated” news show, he moved on to attacking Mika personally for her looks:

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the president wrote in two tweets. Wow, he really loves to talk about women bleeding, doesn’t he? First, he describes former Fox News host Megyn Kelly as “bleeding out of her whatever” after sparring with her at an early presidential debate, now focuses on Mika’s alleged plastic surgery.

It’s an uncalled for jab at Mika that’s come out of left field. Why talk about her having a facelift (that probably didn’t happen) on Twitter? Obviously, Trump has a huge problem with any media outlets or journalists that criticize his presidency, but this is a new, personal low. His unfiltered misogyny has gotten out of control. Just days earlier, he hit on an Irish reporter in the Oval Office, saying he had a “great smile.” Gross. On Mika’s part, she almost immediately responded to the tweet in the most epic manner: posting a photo on Twitter of the back of a Cheerios box that says “made for little hands”. Damn!

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Trump’s cruel words about Mika? Let us know!