Did Miley Cyrus & Dr. Luke Work Together On A New Song? Fans Flip Out Over Alleged Leak

Fans are freaking out on Twitter about an alleged leak of a Miley Cyrus song that has never been heard before! Here’s what we know about the rumored track.

If you loved Miley Cyrus, 24, during the Bangerz era, there’s good news for you — fans are flipping over an alleged leaked song from that era on June 26! The track is reportedly called “Down For It,” and people are obsessing over how catchy it is. “Like a phoenix I will rise from the flame/Flipping eyes on the ashes I remain,” Miley allegedly croons on the song, which was ultimately left off of Bangerz. “You used me up/Yeah, you thought I was the same girl/But I’m not the same girl/Living in the shamed world.”

It’s a little cringe-worthy that Dr. Luke allegedly produced the track, according to Genius; however, it’s possible that he and Miley worked together before the Kesha lawsuit. The “Free Kesha” petition started in September 2013, and Miley’s album came out in October 2013, but the alleged track could have been made months or even years before then. Miley also came forward in February 2016 to support Kesha, so many fans are doubting that she would have knowingly worked with the man Kesha sued for sexual assault.

Check out the fan reactions below:

The fact that Miley chose Love Money Party & Rooting For My Baby over Nightmare & Down For It… pic.twitter.com/354iCloXHg — ㅤ (@malibusbluesky) June 26, 2017

DOWN FOR IT!!! — Странная Мэнди✌🏻️ (@anna_miley_anna) June 27, 2017

Miley Cyrus – Down For It It's like Hannah during Bangerz era. I love — 乙uu (@antizyrus) June 26, 2017

See more of the alleged song lyrics here:

Like a ghost now you live inside my head

You barely hear, I don’t remember why I bled for you

You gotta hold on all the things that I don’t need

You’re about the troubles so just go ahead and grab me You can take me anywhere you want anywhere you need it

Baby don’t be shy I like my guys to be a little handsy

Don’t have to move to the bedroom

Yeah, we can stay on the floor

I’ll show you something you have never seen before 1,2,3 Get up on this!

Down for it, down, I’m down for it

Down for it, down, I’m down for it

I’m down for it, down, I’m down for it

I’m down for it, yeah, I’m down for it

