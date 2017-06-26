Remy Ma Fans Troll Nicki Minaj After ‘ShETHER’ Singer Beats Her Out For BET Award

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma went head-to-head for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, and when Remy won, her fans went WILD! See the savage tweets and memes they’ve made about Nicki.

Nicki Minaj, 34, has won Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards for 7 years straight. So of course, fans were expecting her to easily crush Remy Ma, 37, at the 2017 show on June 25. However, it didn’t go as planned. Remy got the award, and even shaded Nicki on stage! Fans were so thrilled by the upset that they took to Twitter to troll Nicki with some pretty viscous tweets and memes! See pics from the BETs.

“Y’all kids needs 2 do your research on Remy Ma! There are female rappers out here been doing it before Nicki. That’s the problem… NO RESPECT,” said one happy fan, excited to see Remy take home the award. “One minute it was Nicki Minaj is getting the award with no question. Now since Remy Ma won it’s just a BET award. Haha y’all mad!” said another. But the simplest reaction? “The streak is over! Remy Ma wins!!!”

Of course, there were definitely Nicki fans coming to her defense. “Nicki broke ARETHA FRANKLIN’S record, and still didn’t get the award. Remy Ma did what? Tear a woman down for 7 minutes? Dumb asf,” said a fan that was bothered by Remy’s slut-shaming speech. “Remy Ma won? But her album flopped,” said another. Ouch!

Here are some of the hilarious memes about the show:

When they called remy ma name 💯👑 pic.twitter.com/MKw6CA0BiM — tMONEY 💰🤤😻 (@Tiamac2) June 26, 2017

Nicki reaction when Remy Ma won #betawards pic.twitter.com/B7OsE7lw40 — Nikko White (@Keepitreal_91) June 26, 2017

All that talk about Nicki's BET streak and REMY MA ended up with the award pic.twitter.com/fJwgUNVbDr — Tumbleweave (@d0n0vaaaan) June 26, 2017

I'm happy Remy Ma won just to make Nicki fans mad #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/VkP7jMpeNQ — Jade (@GetJiggyJit) June 26, 2017

BET: "and the award goes to Remy Ma." Barbz: pic.twitter.com/44gWdkQNat — majimakcheoreom (@clearlyiconic) June 26, 2017

