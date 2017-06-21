Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Frozen Embryos — Is She Trying To Get Pregnant Again?

Chrissy Teigen has always been super open about fertility treatments and freezing her embryos. She made a hilarious joke about having to pay for their storage that had fans wondering if she’s pregnant again!

Okay, Chrissy Teigen is officially one of the most hilarious celebrities on Twitter. She’s beloved for how she overshares about everything in her life, and now she revealed that she’s late in payments for storing her frozen embryos. The model had fans in a frenzy that she was expecting her second baby with hubby John Legend, 38, when she tweeted, “Damn how’s my embryo gonna be in debt before it’s even born,” on June 20 after posting about the fact that her outstanding embryo storage balance was due. She even added “PAY YA RENT, embryo!!!” Chrissy, 31, has made it well known that she has extra fertilized eggs in storage that she plans to have implanted one day, yet fans got confused and thought she was already expecting.

“Did @ chrissyteigen just announce that she’s pregnant?” one user asked and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took the time to respond in the most hilarious way, tweeting “No….storage as in…a freezer. Not my uterus. why would I personally charge it rent lol.” Zing! As if that wasn’t total perfection, another user who must have been sleeping under a rock through her years of talking about fertility struggles asked her, “Why would you use an embryo? Could you not conceive naturally?” She fired back, “Oh wow I didn’t know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money.” BOW DOWN at this Twitter GODDESS!!!

It’s so shocking that there is anyone left on the planet who is unaware of Chrissy and John’s struggle to have a family. She’s been an open book about how they tried for eight years to conceive naturally before turning to IVF treatments. The beauty even revealed that she personally picked out the female embryo to be implanted in her that is now the couple’s 14-month-old daughter Luna. The couple already has their next embryo on deck for when they want to add to their family, and this time they will be having a little boy.

Damn how's my embryo gonna be in debt before it's even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

no….storage as in…a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol https://t.co/EyGvHAi1kq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

