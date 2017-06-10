Adam West: Burt Ward, Mark Hamill & More Stars Mourn ‘Batman’ Actor After His Passing

Adam West’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief for the ‘Batman’ star. Robin actor Burt Ward, Ryan Seacrest, and more shared touching messages about the beloved icon.

Adam West, who starred as Batman on TV in the 1960s sadly passed away at the age of 88. He briefly battled with leukemia before he died surrounded by his family on Friday, June 9. He was an absolute legend and a successful voice actor. People sent heartfelt messages to express their sorrow over such a tragic loss. Burt Ward, 71, costarred with Adam as Robin in the Batman series said, “I am devastated at the loss of one my dearest friends,” in a statement.

“Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years,” he continued. “We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Night.”

Julie Newmar, 83, often appeared on Batman as the Catwoman so she was heartbroken to hear about Adam’s death. “Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end,” she said in a statement. “He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people – A friend said: ‘The father that we wanted.’ That is a great gift, no matter how you live it.”

Ryan Seacrest, 42, shared a touching message on his Twitter account. “Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others,” he wrote. Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, 65, who’s also done voice work as Batman’s nemesis The Joker wrote, “#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I’m so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans.”

