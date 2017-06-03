NSYNC Star Joey Fatone Hilariously Trolls Backstreet Boys & Boy Band Fans Are Loving It

The battle of the ’90s boy bands is alive and well, as *NSYNC star Joey Fatone gave Backstreet Boy AJ McLean a friendly reminder of who is the fan favorite after all these years. We’ve got the epic pic that the singer used to troll his pal.

It’s the debate for the ages, who is the best boy band of the ’90s: *NSYNC or the Backstreet Boys? The battle will never be settled, but one L.A. eatery is letting customers weigh in through a creative use of tip jars. Milk Restaurant in Silver Lake had two cups out at the checkout counter that featured photos of both bands in their heyday. “Boy band tip off” was written on one while “Who will win”? was scrawled on the other.*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, 40, couldn’t help taking a photo showing a bunch of one dollar bills in *NSYNC’s cup while the Backstreet Boys didn’t even have so much as a coin in theirs!

The singer was loving that his band was crushing the BSB so he tweeted the pic to his close pal and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, 39, on June 1 with the caption “Ha ha @skulleeroz look who is winning at milk for the boy band tip off.” Fans of both bands went WILD over the contest, with some asking to know where the restaurant was so they could go fill up the Backstreet Boys’ cup, while others accused him of stuffing his band’s tip cup with the cash.

“Cough bs cough! lol I love you Joey! and Lance!! I was fans of both… but gotta go with BSB lol,” one user replied, while another fan wrote, “Let me know where this that’s happening I will go right in there and put $100 in @ backstreetboys cup.” A fellow restaurant patron said, “Sorry dude but I’ll always be a BSB fan for life. I may have to boycott Milk now.” One fan even took a picture at Milk showing that when she was there, the tip jar was overflowing for the “I Want It That Way” singers.

Ha ha @skulleeroz look who is winning at milk for the boy band tip off pic.twitter.com/cPsgbRHYeK — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) June 2, 2017

This pic tells a different story though 😝 @WHOTheBckstreet pic.twitter.com/hyjjrAOOTa — Birgit (@BirgitDG83) June 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, whose cup would you put your tip in, *NSYNC’s or the Backstreet Boys?

