Watch your mouth, Orlando Bloom! The actor, who joined BBC radio to promote his new movie ‘Unlocked,’ is coming under fire for dropping an offensive racial slur during the interview on Apr. 27. Read on to find out which word he used!

Someone better wash Orlando Bloom‘s, 40, mouth out with soap! During an interview with Radio 1’s host Nick Grimshaw, the actor explained that he’s “a pikey from Kent.” If you’re not familiar with British slang, the word “pikey” may not mean anything to you. But in fact, it’s a derogatory term for gypsies and travelers.

Here’s how the radio segment went down. When Nick asked if Orlando performs his own stunts in the upcoming film Unlocked, the movie star replied, “I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy. I’m still a pikey from Kent. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.” You can hear it yourself below.

So a black fella calling himself a 'nigga' is not racist but Orlando Bloom calling himself a 'pikey' is? I am one confused 'Honky' — Statler (@curmudgeonism) April 27, 2017

Word of the day. Pikey. Apparently, it's informal and offensive. Must be true since it's in the news! — sol zoleta (@solthelemonette) April 27, 2017

Orlando Bloom says pikey on radio and people go mad Katie Price says nigger live on tv and black folk are told that's it's justified. Ok 😏 — Jordan Simmons (@JordisTweeting) April 27, 2017

Orlando Bloom explains use of 'pikey' word. Should've just called them tinks. Didn't know tarmac layers/hole diggers are an ethnic group! — Ian McNamara (@IanMcNamara9) April 27, 2017

I love that Orlando Bloom keeps saying pikey on Radio 1 when there was a whole feature on there about how offensive that is the other day 😬 — wann™ (@neversquare) April 26, 2017

We’re pretty sure Orlando didn’t purposefully use that word to insult anyone since the context was about his childhood. Still, BBC was forced to apologize to the community. “Great to have him on the show, but apologies if you were offended by anything Orlando may have said earlier on,” said Nick. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star also addressed the situation, explaining, “I’ve come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that. I certainly wasn’t taking a slant at that at all. I’m very respectful.” Unfortunately, the damage was already done when fans started tweeting.

Don’t feel too bad about Orlando, though. This guy doesn’t seem to sweat the small (or big) stuff. Maybe it’s that carefree personality he was talking about on BBC? After parting ways with Katy Perry, the hunk was spotted looking totally chill and relaxed on the beach in St. Barts. And now he’s reportedly Nina Dobrev. So like we said, don’t feel sorry for him.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Orlando’s BBC radio? Was it offensive to you?

