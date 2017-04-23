Erin Moran Dead: ‘Happy Days’ Co-Stars Mourn Beloved Friend With Touching Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

If only we could go back to ‘Happy Days!’ The cast of the hit 70’s sitcom series was left absolutely shaken, following the unexpected news of Erin Moran’s death on April 22. The late actress will forever live on in the hearts of her co-stars. Read on to see their emotional tweets.

Over the course of her bustling 50-year career, Erin Moran touched the lives of so many fans and actors. Her time on this Earth leaves an unforgettable imprint in the minds of her co-stars especially, who got the amazing opportunity to watch Erin’s talents unfold — both on the small screen and the silver screen. Following her sudden death at age 56, co-starts like Henry Winkler from Happy Days and Willie Aames from TV series Gunsmoke have flocked to Twitter to mourn their beloved friend.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

I've known Erin Moran since childhood doing "GunSmoke". More recently as a troubled soul. So saddened to hear of her passing. RIP ERIN xo pic.twitter.com/R3CQyFdlz8 — Willie Aames (@WAames) April 23, 2017

During her time on Happy Days, which aired from 1974 to 1984, Erin probably became closest to Ron Howard, who played her big brother on the sitcom. The cast later shifted to the spinoff series Joanie Loves Chachi, but it didn’t hold up as well and was cancelled after only one reason. Many years later in 2013, there were rumors swirling that Erin would join Henry and Scott Baio in the fourth season of Arrested Development. Unfortunately that kind of epic reunion never happened. Erin’s last onscreen project before passing away was in 2010 when she appeared in Not Another B Movie.

Here’s what we know so far about the actress’ death, based on reports. Indiana authorities reportedly responded to call on Saturday afternoon of April 22 about an “unresponsive female.” Upon arrival, the medics tried to save Erin, but it was tragically too late. There was nothing anyone could do. There’s speculation that her death could be tied to an alcohol or drug overdose, since she reportedly battled heavy drinking after finding fame, according to The Sun. Our hearts are with Erin’s family now and we hope the late TV star is at peace!

