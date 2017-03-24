This Girl’s BFF Dressed Up As A Dude To Make Her Man Jealous & People Are Lowkey Dying

Courtesy Photo

Who dat? Jada Venson recently recruited her BFF Mikayla Jailyn Simon for a covert mission, having her pal dress up as a dude to make her boyfriend jealous! People thought their sneaky prank was downright hilarious, since the pics are priceless!

Now that’s loyalty! Mikayla Jailyn Simon, 15, and her BFF Jada Venson, 15, had a sleepover last weekend and used their time together to pull of an epic prank. “I thought my boyfriend was out with another girl,” Jada revealed to Buzzfeed on March 23. “I came up with the idea of [Mikayla] dressing up as a boy, so that it looks like I had another boy in the room with me.” Her pal dressed up in a black hoodie, baggie pants and sneakers, and turned around so her face couldn’t be seen. Jada sent the pic of them to her bf via Snapchat and he responded as expected!

Is your best friend really your best friend if she's not willing to be this extra to make your man jealous.. pic.twitter.com/ltKzWcGOnn — jada🌻 (@jadavenson_) March 20, 2017

@yoitsamberjune I'd do this for u any day — amdif(mambo)no. 5 (@meowdisonbeal) March 21, 2017

@Kayy_luhhhh yas sis 💜💃🏽👭 love it, this is us — GI (@ginadib) March 22, 2017

When he asked where she was, Jada said that she was at Mikayla’s. However, his keen eye noticed the “dude” looming in the background, causing his suspicions to go into a full red alert! Her man began hitting her with hard-hitting questions, writing, “who the f*ck is that…I swear to god. Don’t f*cking talk to me. Deada** disrespectful.” Jada’s boyfriend, Xander Viteri, 16, told BuzzFeed News that he totally fell for their little escapade, since it was very well-played.

“My first reaction was to just stop talking to her and break up with her,” he shared. Xander revealed they’re still together, also noting that he was really just hanging out with guy friends that evening. What a relief! Social media users are obsessing over the hilarious trick, praising Mikayla’s friend for being so ride or die. “Me and Jada have been best friends since we were younger and I’d do anything to make her happy,” she said. “We’re basically sisters,” Jada added.

Jada even tweeted about the prank with a suiting caption on March 20, reading, “Is your best friend really your best friend if she’s not willing to be this extra to make your man jealous.” Many social media users began sharing their own coy plots to catch a boyfriend in the act, with one agreeing, “@Kayy_luhhhh yas sis 💜💃🏽👭 love it, this is us.” We have to admit it’s classic!

