REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Berry will never be forgotten! Even though the incredible guitarist and singer tragically passed away on Mar. 18, he will continue to live on in the hearts of many. See the touching messages of Bruno Mars, Ringo Starr and more on Twitter!

Sigh…where do we even begin? The music world was turned upside down on Mar. 18 after hearing the heartbreaking news of Chuck Berry‘s death at the age of 90. Moments after his passing, many Hollywood icons flocked to Twitter to mourn the loss of their good friend and musical inspiration. Celebrities like Bruno Mars, Ringo Starr from The Beatles, Slash, Lenny Kravitz, and many more have all written heartwarming messages dedicated to the late singer and guitarist. Check them out and try not to burst into tears!

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

Chuck was cherished from all corners of the globe for his music and on-stage dancing skills! Seriously, you won’t get it or appreciate it without watching a video of him in concert. This guy was SO GOOD at playing the electric guitar, he would actually bust a move in the middle of a face-melting solo. In our humble opinion, his top two songs were “Johnnie B. Good” and “Roll Over Beethoven” — total rock ‘n’ roll classics! Chuck definitely helped evolve the rock ‘n’ roll genre to what it is today, which is why so many rocker gods are sending him love, prayers, and kind thoughts on Twitter.

For those of you who don’t know much about Chuck, here’s a brief synopsis about his life. The guitarist was born in 1926 in Missouri, the same state where he was found and announced dead by the police. His music career really took off in the 50’s, when he released “Maybellene” and “Come On.” Musicians at that time instantly fell in love with his unique sound. Freakin’ John Lennon even gushed about him, saying, “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry’.” It doesn’t get any sweeter than that!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite song by Chuck? Are you in mourning? Tell us below!

