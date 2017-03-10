Sean Spicer Wears Flag Pin Upside Down During Press Briefing & Voters Mock Him — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Sean Spicer is the presidential gift that just keeps on giving. Donald J. Trump’s Press Secretary made sure Saturday Night Live’s writers will have plenty of fresh material again this week after wearing a U.S. flag pin upside down during a press briefing. Not surprisingly, he got mauled on Twitter.

Oh Sean Spicer! It’s always one thing or another with this guy — if he’s not tweeting out his passwords, then he’s flashing confidential state documents to all and sundry, or, he’s calling dignitaries by the wrong name, or he’s retweeting satirical articles by the Onion, or, he’s just talking utter bull***t. No wonder he’s a regular target for the Saturday Night Live crew. And, he helpfully just provided yet more fodder by giving a press conference, with a U.S. flag pin upside down on his jacket lapel. Seriously, dude? Seriously?!!

It all went down March 10, when the White House press secretary took to the podium to address the press. It would appear he hadn’t given himself a once over in the mirror before hand, as his flag pin was clearly, well and truly upside down. Spicer was blissfully ignorant of his snafu, until White House advisor, and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Omarosa Manigault, passed her colleague a note advising him of his error.

Spicer immediately flipped the pin around, but, it was too little too late when it came to saving his embarrassment, as reporters jumped straight in, quizzing the 45-year-old as to whether it was a covert call for help — as flying the flag upside down is often used as an “SOS” signal. It’s also seriously frowned upon to fly the flag upside down as it’s viewed as disrespectful. As per Title 36, U.S. Code, Chapter 10:

§ 176. Respect for flag: No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

(a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

Not surprisingly, Twitter was soon alight with condemnation and mocking messages for the error prone communications chief. Let the roasting begin! Here’s a selection of some of the best:

We're an hour away from a White House statement that this was always the flag's correct orientation and you've been flying it upside-down — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 10, 2017

4 U.S. Code § 8 (a) flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distresshttps://t.co/4CoCIdKIco — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) March 10, 2017

On day 50, @PressSec's flag pin is upside down. pic.twitter.com/Di1wLAdxl5 — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 10, 2017

Spicer's flag pin appears to be upside down. traditional SOS signal… — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) March 10, 2017

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Spicer's USA flag pin is upside down. A silent scream for help? pic.twitter.com/A9UJdA1rzx — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 10, 2017

Attention conspiracy theorists >>> https://t.co/bj8qtoqMu0 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 10, 2017

Someone please rescue @seanspicer who is clearly signaling for help by wearing an American flag pin upside down. #SOS (Save Our Spicey) pic.twitter.com/ofh9zGs1Dg — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) March 10, 2017

Sean Spicer's American flag pin is upside down. Upside down flag is a distress symbol. Headline: Metaphor Delivers Press Conference. — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 10, 2017

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny — darth™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Sean Spicer’s flag pin snafu? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.