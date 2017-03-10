Nicki Minaj Fans Worship Her For Slaying Remy Ma Diss Track ‘No Frauds’: Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

The queen of rap is back with vengeance! Nicki Minaj reunited with Young Money’s Lil Wayne and Drake for the ultimate diss track against Remy Ma, and in one attempt, Nicki shut it down. Now, her Barbz are going nuts with applause for their queen! See the proof right here!

Nicki Minaj with the shots! The 34-year-old rapper dropped three surprise tracks on March 9, one of which was a straight shot at Remy Ma, 36, for her multiple attempts to take Nicki down, aka her track “shETHER”. She reunited with her Young Money OG’s — Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30 — to help her serve us some serious lyrical disses to her foe in “No Frauds”. And, needless to say, the track is already at number one. You can listen to the song right here!

Nicki hit Remy where it hurts when she blew up her spot about poor record sales and plastic surgery. Ouch! If you thought Nicki stopped here, think again. She even promised that there’s “more to come” in the diss track, and we’re a bit on edge at what she can possibly serve up after that harsh serve! While we wait for more, check out how her fans are going wild over her clap back at Remy! Disclaimer: The excitement is SO real…

And, uh, Deion Sanders Jr. with the shadeeeee…

That's why @Nickiminaj & @Drake are very very very smart. They'll make a diss that will get played for years, not just a week on twitter — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 10, 2017

#NoFraudsIsNumberOneParty She remains to be the only Queen 😍😍😍.. Dont break her coz she will break you @NICKIMINAJ — Terry Leakes (@TerryLeakes_254) March 10, 2017

There it is… told you guys Nicki would drop something… patience is 🔑 @NICKIMINAJ — Payton Muse (@ThePaytonMuse) March 10, 2017

Good morning. All hail the queen @NICKIMINAJ — 👑 (@trawwwthedj) March 10, 2017

The fact that @NICKIMINAJ dropped 3 new songs a couple hours ago & they're already in the top 5 on ITunes 💅 #SitdownRemyMa 💺 #NoFrauds pic.twitter.com/xTXHC8x0MT — Jenny (@_JENNYLO) March 10, 2017

Remy wasn’t the only one Nicki put on blast. In her other new track, “Regret In Your Tears” she spit some lyrics about her ex, Meek Mill, 29, or at least that’s exactly how it sounded. The song is about a broken relationship and the proof is in the rhymes: “Regret in your tears, now you taste ’em / ‘Cause you know I don’t chase, I replace ’em / Don’t rush, take time, take some / I just want the memories, tried to make some with you / Now I gotta erase some with you.”

Nicki and Meek split some time before Jan. 2017, because she revealed on Twitter, Jan. 5, that she was indeed single. All we know is, Nicki is back and we couldn’t be happier!

